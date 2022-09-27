ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WJBF.com

54 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 47 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF.com

South Carolina pier collapses as Hurricane Ian batters coast

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A pier on Pawleys Island, in South Carolina, has collapsed as Hurricane Ian batters the coast on Friday. The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure. Officials said the pier was “floating south.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WJBF.com

Live VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide

Take the power and reliability of WJBF Live VIPIR 6 with you wherever you go! Download the FREE app from WJBF and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the CSRA’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for VIPIR 6 Alerts. Features:. Customizable...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

Colorado motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Lamb was riding his motorcycle near Guanella Pass in central Colorado when he struck a moose. “Between her lower rib cage and her hind legs,” Lamb said of the crash that happened last Saturday. “I ended up ejecting from the motorcycle over her.”
COLORADO STATE
WJBF.com

8am update for Hurricane Ian

At 800 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located. near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 79.1 West. Ian is moving toward. the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion with an. increase in forward speed is expected this morning, followed by a. turn toward the north-northwest by...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller-Latest on Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is making its way to the South Carolina coast. The path as once again shifted a bit more to the east. This means that we’ll see less effects from Ian. We’ll still have some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds across the CSRA, however not nearly as we first thought.
ENVIRONMENT

