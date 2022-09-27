MINNEAPOLIS -- There are a lot of ways to make money doing a side hustle - and one way to get started is to flip some of the items you already own."We call it kind of like decluttering and profit," said Nick Loper, who founded Side Hustle Nation, a community of everyday people sharing advice on how to grind for money beyond their day job.He says it's a business model that many understand."It's buy low, sell high, something that you can start with whatever level of investment that you're comfortable with," said Loper.The lowest investment possible is nothing, meaning what's lying...

