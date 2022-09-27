CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won’t sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” Watt was listed as active for the game. The Cardinals tweeted a video of Watt walking into Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium in a sweat suit on Sunday.

