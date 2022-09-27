Read full article on original website
Rested Vols now face true test in Heupel's 2nd season
Neyland Stadium is selling out again and fans already are trying to plan how to paint a visiting stadium orange and white to cap Tennessee’s regular season. That’s how good things are going for eighth-ranked Tennessee in coach Josh Heupel’s second season. The true test of just how good these Volunteers might be this season starts Saturday at No. 25 LSU. Then they host No. 1 Alabama. There’s a final break from the usual Southeastern Conference juggernaut against UT Martin before hosting No. 13 Kentucky and then a trip to Athens to play defending national champ and No. 2 Georgia.
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Rutgers
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion in return to action
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign after undergoing off-season back surgery.
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of...
J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won’t sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” Watt was listed as active for the game. The Cardinals tweeted a video of Watt walking into Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium in a sweat suit on Sunday.
