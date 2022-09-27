Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Saturday morning update as remnants of Ian push through SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team has a weather update this morning as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it was downgraded to a post tropical storm. You...
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
FOX Carolina
Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, approximately 289,544 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially made landfall in...
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster assesses damage from Hurricane Ian: ‘We had no storm-related deaths’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster updated the public on Hurricane Ian’s impact during a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) on Saturday. The governor was joined by state and federal officials for preliminary updates on statewide damage from the first hurricane to make...
WYFF4.com
From rising water to rainbows, WYFF News 4 viewers share images of Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
FOX Carolina
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
