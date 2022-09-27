ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FOX Carolina

Saturday morning update as remnants of Ian push through SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team has a weather update this morning as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it was downgraded to a post tropical storm. You...
GEORGETOWN, SC
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, approximately 289,544 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially made landfall in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE

