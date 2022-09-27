Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Ky. governor to promote safe transportation manual
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes improved transportation for all users of the state’s highway system, announced the publication of the “Complete Streets, Roads and Highways Manual” on Friday, September 30. Produced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the manual provides guidance...
KFVS12
Schnucks hosting company-wide career fair on Oct. 6
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Schnucks will be hosting a company-wide career fair at the beginning of October. St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting the career fair at all 112 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant, on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.
KFVS12
National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) -Vincent Troiola, the National Commander of the American Legion, was touring the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery along with the Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield. He was here as part of the be the one campaign, aimed at helping veterans and preventing suicide. He’s not only promoting the...
KFVS12
Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones took an opportunity to visit with folks in the southern part of Illinois on Saturday. We met up with Jones as she visited with Joyce’s Boutique and The Pageant Room in Marion. Jones first met up with individuals at Aspira...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
KFVS12
Delta Regional Authority announcing $1.4M investment into six southern Illinois projects
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Delta Regional Authority is announcing a $1.4 million in investment into six different southern Illinois projects to boost economic development. Randolph County will receive over $400,000 to upgrade an existing nursing home with a 50-bed behavioral health center. The City of Vienna will receive over $260,000...
KFVS12
Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81. Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week. Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:. “I’m saddened to learn of the passing...
KFVS12
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state. Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.
KFVS12
Mt Vernon Fall Fest this weekend
Costumed Super Heroes and Villains will take over Cape Girardeau this weekend. The Center for Disease Control says there are nearly 4 million sports-related concussions each year, from professional to high school athletics. 2 arrested for Jefferson County murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Two people face first degree murder...
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
KFVS12
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Mt. Vernon Fall Festival features food, music, parade
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fall Festival will feature food, music, a parade, vendors and more. The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30 in downtown Mt. Vernon and runs through Saturday. The grand marshal for the 2022 Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Crossroads...
Comments / 0