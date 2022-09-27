ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Three of ASU’s online master’s degrees ranked among best by Fortune Magazine

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVqdi_0iC9kyXN00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Three of Angelo State University’s online master’s degree programs were ranked among the best in the nation for 2022 by Fortune Magazine . This magazine is a global leader in business journalism with leadership of nearly five million worldwide.

The online programs that were ranked are the Master of Science in applied psychology in No. 7, Master of Science in Nursing in No. 14, and Master of Business Administration in No. 74.

“It is an honor for our online master’s degree programs to be recognized by Fortune magazine,” said Dr. David Bixler, dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research. “The fact that these programs are from different departments across the university illustrates the breadth of excellence in our online graduate education. This serves as testimony to the commitment of our faculty and their dedication to the success of our students.”

Angelo State ranked a ‘Best College’ in national review

This release of national rankings of higher education degree programs by Fortune is part of the new Education Hub . Criteria for the Fortune rankings included student enrollment numbers, graduation rates, retention, and each program’s academic strength.

The Education Hub was launched by Fortune in 2021 with its first national rankings for online MBA programs, and ASU has made the list of Best Online MBA Programs for the second straight year.

Rankings for the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Program and Best Online Master’s in Psychology Programs were released by Fortune for the first time this year.

More details on all of ASU’s online, on-campus and hybrid master’s degree programs are available at angelo.edu/gradstudies .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

ASU:$1 Million Gift for Endowed Chair in History

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from the Hardeman Family Foundation to fund the new Dorsey B. Hardeman Endowed Chair in History in the Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History, a component of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities. The Dorsey B. Hardeman Chair is given to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
howardcollege.edu

Howard College San Angelo has announced a first-ever all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held December 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

“We love graduations at Howard College! Due to increasing numbers of completions each semester, we determined graduation ceremonies were needed in May and December to best serve our students. When our students make those dreams real, we need to celebrate those successes quickly! “ said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, President of Howard College.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Belles Soccer takes down the #1 ranked DBU

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles took on the #1 ranked Dallas Baptist University, Saturday afternoon at the ASU Soccer Complex. The Belles, coming off their first loss of the season to UTPB, were looking to bounce back. With less than five seconds to go in the first half, Hadley Coronado nails it […]
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Area Family Donates Endowed Scholarship for Local Students at Howard College

BIG SPRING – The Howard College Board of Trustees approved a resolution recognizing the Lee and Dorothy Straley family for their donation during the regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022.  The family's donation creates the Lee and Dorothy Straley Endowed Scholarship which will be a valuable resource for students. “The Straley’s bedrock belief in education and learning is the foundation for this scholarship,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “They lived a motto, ‘Work hard, do what is right, and go forward knowing that you have done the very best you can,’ that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring positions across the state; two in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo. Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans. Currently open positions: Fire Coordinator (Houston) Fire Coordinator (San […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cassie’s Place is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cassie’s Place is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and weekend kennel techs. The local animal rescue has open positions for reliable individuals to work for their dogs. “Our animals depend on their caregivers. Reliability & Compassion is expected, with a heart for the mission of a non-profit rescue. The work is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley F.C.A hosts 13th Fields of Faith event

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Students from around the Concho Valley joined Wednesday night to grow their faith in Jesus Christ. In 2021, approximately 4,000 students and supporters attended this event held annually at San Angelo Stadium. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, over a million people have joined the movement. Classmates and teammates […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Degree Programs#The Fortune#Linus College#Fortune Magazine#Angelo State University#The Master Of Science#The Education Hub#Best Online Mba Programs
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

A San Angelo Native is the Lead Singer of Lonestar Performing Here Oct. 15

SAN ANGELO, TX — On October 15, San Angelo welcomes home native Drew Womack, headlining the Texas Strong Concert Series as a lead singer of the popular country music band named Lonestar. If the name Drew Womack doesn’t ring a bell, his accomplishments certainly will. Growing up in Brownwood and in San Angelo where he attended Central High School, Womack came from a large blended family. He had two brothers that dabbled in the music business, so it was no surprise he followed in their footsteps. When his older brother was given a guitar for Christmas, Womack immediately began picking around…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
KLST/KSAN

Keep San Angelo Beautiful Fall Sweep

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Keep San Angelo Beautiful‘s Fall Sweep is happening Saturday, October 8! Supplies will be provided to all participants which include T-shirts, trash bags, and grabbers, gloves and snacks. Participants are additionally invited to the following party at Buffalo Wild Wings. Schedule: 8-8:30 a.m.: Event check-in at the Bosque (330 S. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs fall to Rangers in non-district finale

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Midland Greenwood shut-out the Lake View Chiefs in the second half 17-0 to knock off the Chiefs 31-6 Friday night. Lake View’s lone score would come from Ian Cortez, who scored in the second quarter from two yards out. The Chiefs fall to 3-3 on the season and travel to Andrews […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 30, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest report, released on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6 #10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6 Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14 McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22 #8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6 Menard defeated Nueces Canyon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy