Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up elementary school

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai grand jury has indicted Thursday the suspect accused of threatening to blow up Koloa Elementary School. Officials said 20-year-old Lopaka Santos-Dasalia of Hanamaulu was indicted with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment. His bail is set at $100,000. According to a...
LIHUE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue. According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hanamaulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue. EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Toddler sent to hospital after vehicle hits a home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kidnapping suspect appears in court for arraignment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert. The girl […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly plowed into two pedestrians earlier this week, killing one. Officials said 65-year-old Clayton G. Silva Sr. was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving. The incident happened Monday evening along Kuhio Highway in...
KAPAA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday. Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
HONOLULU, HI

