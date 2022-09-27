Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up elementary school
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai grand jury has indicted Thursday the suspect accused of threatening to blow up Koloa Elementary School. Officials said 20-year-old Lopaka Santos-Dasalia of Hanamaulu was indicted with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment. His bail is set at $100,000. According to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue. According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male...
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for suspect in road rage beating: Video of attack ‘doesn’t tell the full story’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect charged in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, 28-year-old Danielreid Aikau was charged with second-degree assault. Aikau was released last Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after...
KITV.com
Honolulu police arrest man after he robbed a store with a finger gun
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police arrested a man after they said he robbed a store using a finger gun wrapped in a bandana. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Dive Oahu on Ala Moana Boulevard near Kewalo Basin.
Police investigating attempted murder case in Puna
Hawaii Island Police are currently investigating an attempted murder case in Puna.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue. EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At...
1 in critical condition after crash in Wahiawa
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a motorcycle and vehicle collision that left one in serious condition.
Toddler sent to hospital after vehicle hits a home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]
Kidnapping suspect appears in court for arraignment
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert. The girl […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
KITV.com
Man charged on two drug counts for selling cocaine at Hawaii Kai park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was charged Monday on two felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine on two occasions at a Hawaii Kai Park. On or around Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 2022, Sam Mafi, 32, allegedly sold cocaine at the Kamiloiki Community Park in Hawaii Kai.
Increase in homicide, rape, other crimes on Oahu
The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly plowed into two pedestrians earlier this week, killing one. Officials said 65-year-old Clayton G. Silva Sr. was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving. The incident happened Monday evening along Kuhio Highway in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday. Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. They say it’s a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided. Tanya Ruiz Hall, 50, was a private nurse. She moved from California to Kauai a decade...
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
KITV.com
Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced
KALAELOA (KITV) -- Dozens of homeless people living here in the old Barber's Point air strip were recently displaced and now they say they have no place to go. George Bailey says he and his companions have lived deep in a wooded area filled with overgrown kiawe trees for more than a year, unbothered.
