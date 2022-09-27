HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]

