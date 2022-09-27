Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
whdh.com
Search and rescue task force from Beverly heading to Florida to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search and rescue task force based in Beverly has headed to Florida to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian left much of the state in shambles. Members of the Massachusetts Search and Rescue Task Force 1 from all over New England had four hours...
whdh.com
Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Saturday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
whdh.com
6 hurt in rollover crash on 95 in Foxboro
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on 95 north in Foxboro that sent six to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries. Police reported that emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. All six victims were brought to local hospitals.
whdh.com
Participants lace up for first in-person Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk in 2 years
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk took off for the first in-person walk from Hopkinton to Copley Square in two years. Participants began the walk in Hopkinton to walk the full 26.2 miles along the Boston Marathon route to Copley Square for the event that has raised millions of dollars for cancer research since 1989. Participants also had the option to walk a half marathon route that took off from Wellesley or run in a 5K from the Yawkey Center for Cancer Care at Dana-Farber.
whdh.com
North End dining shuttered for the season
BOSTON (WHDH) - The North End’s dining season officially came to and end Oct. 1. Beginning Saturday, Hanover Street reopened to two-way traffic. It had previously been made a one-way street to allow for outdoor dining. The rest of Boston’s outdoor dining season extends until December. City officials...
whdh.com
Man charged with murder in Cape Cod
TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged with murder in Truro according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. Emergency crews responded to a well-being check around 9:30 p.m. Friday to find a man, Adam Howe, 34, standing in the front yard with what emergency crews realized was a burning body.
whdh.com
Crews battling 6-alarm fire in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a 6-alarm fire in Dorchester that has spread to multiple buildings. Boston Fire Department tweeted that they have been battling heavy fire that started at a multi-family home and has spread to multiple buildings in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Avenue Saturday morning.
whdh.com
Man pulls 11 cell phones– but not his– from Charles River during third date
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who dropped his iPhone in the Charles River while on a third date was in for quite the surprise when he fished around in that “dirty water” for his device. At first, John Anastos, 39, tried lying down on a dock and...
whdh.com
Crews investigating housefire in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a home in Lowell went up in flames. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the side of the home burnt while crews worked to put out the overnight fire. There have been no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story; stay...
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
whdh.com
42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
whdh.com
Less rain, more wind on Sunday
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to affect Southern New England, with windy conditions across the area on Sunday. So far gust have reached 35-40mph but are expected to increase for some this afternoon. Although wind is factor today, less rain is in the forecast due to drier air moving...
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Millbury
MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A death is under investigation in Millbury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said that police responded to a home on Millbury Street at around 3 p.m. and found one person dead. Another person in the home, whom police said was the one who called 911, was hospitalized with injuries. The DA said the two people knew each other.
whdh.com
Franklin Park Zoo throws ‘Tropical Twos’ birthday party for animals, humans invited
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo invited everyone in the area– animals and humans alike– to celebrate Millie the tapir, Pablo the western lowland gorilla, Ptolemy the pygmy hippo and Scout the De Brazza’s monkey as all four endangered animals turned 2 years old Oct. 1.
whdh.com
Crash reported between bicyclist and car in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are responding to an accident at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Commonwealth Ave. in a reported crash between a person on a bike and a car. Boston Police have blocked off the intersection with caution tape. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air...
whdh.com
Grandmother of children struck by SUV in Peabody: ‘They are alert and talking’
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car on Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon. Witnesses describe a frantic scene around 3 p.m. when a silver SUV hit the kids who were walking with their mother. “I saw one little girl with her...
