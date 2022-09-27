ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

whdh.com

Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
WESTON, MA
whdh.com

Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Saturday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

6 hurt in rollover crash on 95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on 95 north in Foxboro that sent six to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries. Police reported that emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. All six victims were brought to local hospitals.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Participants lace up for first in-person Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk in 2 years

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk took off for the first in-person walk from Hopkinton to Copley Square in two years. Participants began the walk in Hopkinton to walk the full 26.2 miles along the Boston Marathon route to Copley Square for the event that has raised millions of dollars for cancer research since 1989. Participants also had the option to walk a half marathon route that took off from Wellesley or run in a 5K from the Yawkey Center for Cancer Care at Dana-Farber.
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

North End dining shuttered for the season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The North End’s dining season officially came to and end Oct. 1. Beginning Saturday, Hanover Street reopened to two-way traffic. It had previously been made a one-way street to allow for outdoor dining. The rest of Boston’s outdoor dining season extends until December. City officials...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man charged with murder in Cape Cod

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged with murder in Truro according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. Emergency crews responded to a well-being check around 9:30 p.m. Friday to find a man, Adam Howe, 34, standing in the front yard with what emergency crews realized was a burning body.
TRURO, MA
whdh.com

Crews battling 6-alarm fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a 6-alarm fire in Dorchester that has spread to multiple buildings. Boston Fire Department tweeted that they have been battling heavy fire that started at a multi-family home and has spread to multiple buildings in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Avenue Saturday morning.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating housefire in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a home in Lowell went up in flames. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the side of the home burnt while crews worked to put out the overnight fire. There have been no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story; stay...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
whdh.com

42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Less rain, more wind on Sunday

The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to affect Southern New England, with windy conditions across the area on Sunday. So far gust have reached 35-40mph but are expected to increase for some this afternoon. Although wind is factor today, less rain is in the forecast due to drier air moving...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A death is under investigation in Millbury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said that police responded to a home on Millbury Street at around 3 p.m. and found one person dead. Another person in the home, whom police said was the one who called 911, was hospitalized with injuries. The DA said the two people knew each other.
whdh.com

Crash reported between bicyclist and car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are responding to an accident at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Commonwealth Ave. in a reported crash between a person on a bike and a car. Boston Police have blocked off the intersection with caution tape. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air...
BOSTON, MA

