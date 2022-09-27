Read full article on original website
Hardship for Brazil’s poor may cost Bolsonaro presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s presidential election will be decided by tens of millions of poor people, and they look set to eject incumbent Jair Bolsonaro from office — either in Sunday’s first round or in a runoff. The far-right leader is reminding them of his...
Indian National Congress party seeks to shed dynastic rule image
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is set to choose a person who is not a member of its dominant Nehru-Gandhi family as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Although the party has been led historically...
How real are Putin’s nuclear threats to Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex. While the West dismisses that as a scare tactic, a top Putin lieutenant upped the ante by...
UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments...
French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators
PARIS (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who joined the gathering at Republique Plaza before marching through eastern Paris. “Woman, Life, Liberty!” the crowd chanted in the rainy weather. Some banners read: “Freedom for Iranian women,” or “No to Obligatory Hijab” or just the young woman’s name: “#Mahsa Amini.” It was the latest and among the largest of several protests in France in support of the Iranian demonstrators. Iranians and others have also marched in cities around the world.
Italians march for abortion rights after far-right election victory
ROME (AP) — Italians marched through Rome, Milan and other cities Wednesday to protect access to abortion, which many fear will be under threat by a far-right party expected to form the next government after leading in parliamentary elections. Waving banners reading “My body — My choice” and “Safe...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans in exchange for 2 prisoners in U.S. custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The...
EU plans sanctions on Russian trade after ‘sham’ Ukraine referendum
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries should impose “biting sanctions” on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for “sham referendums” held in parts of Ukraine as Moscow ramps up the war, senior EU officials said Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the...
Kuwait vote shakes up parliament amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament, sending conservative Islamist figures and two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results from Thursday’s vote, which will bring...
Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Finland bans entry to Russian tourists starting at midnight
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland announced it would ban Russian citizens with tourist visas from entering the country starting Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. With the...
OPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 million bpd - sources
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) next week, OPEC sources said on Sunday, in what would be the biggest move yet since the COVID-19 pandemic to address oil market weakness.
Cubans protest over delays in restoring power to island after Hurricane Ian
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions as tensions over Ukraine soar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
Russia poised to formally annex occupied Ukraine after ‘forced’ vote
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with...
Iran’s anti-veil protests different than previous unrest, activists say
A young woman climbs to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She takes off her headscarf and starts chanting, “Death to the dictator!” Protesters nearby join in and cars honk in support. For many Iranian...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing Wednesday following the firing of two North Korean short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. The move comes a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m....
WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
India’s top court rules abortions up to 24 weeks legal, regardless of marital status
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India’s abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
