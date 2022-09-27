PARIS (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who joined the gathering at Republique Plaza before marching through eastern Paris. “Woman, Life, Liberty!” the crowd chanted in the rainy weather. Some banners read: “Freedom for Iranian women,” or “No to Obligatory Hijab” or just the young woman’s name: “#Mahsa Amini.” It was the latest and among the largest of several protests in France in support of the Iranian demonstrators. Iranians and others have also marched in cities around the world.

