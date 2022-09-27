Read full article on original website
7NewsDC — Growing up, we often hear how college promises to be the best four years of our lives. But for many women, higher education can spiral into years of anxiety, loneliness, eating disorders, binge drinking and more. Caralena Peterson shared the importance of sharing all sides whiles discussing her new book, "The Effortless Perfection Myth: Debunking the Myth and Revealing the Path to Empowerment for Today's College Women."
