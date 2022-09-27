ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Mega-Donor’s Widow Tops Forbes List of America’s Richest Women

By Noah Kirsch
 5 days ago
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Julia Koch, the widow of conservative mega-donor and “ dark money ” heavyweight David Koch, who died in 2019, has topped Forbes’ list of America’s richest women for the first time. Tough luck, though: By the time the list published on Tuesday, Walmart heiress Alice Walton (current net worth: $55.3 billion) had already unseated Koch ($53 billion). Koch Industries, the conglomerate from which she derives her wealth, has spiked in value thanks to high oil prices. Meanwhile, the net worth of MacKenzie Scott—ex-wife of Jeff Bezos—fell more than $20 billion on the Forbes ranks, both due to Amazon’s sinking share price and because she has continued to donate billions of dollars. Also of note on this year’s rankings: Elon Musk nabbed the top spot for the first time, and former President Donald Trump clawed his way back into the top 400 after dropping off last year.

Read it at Forbes

Comments / 7

Gerard Kowalski
4d ago

These " mega donors " are actually " mega don't ers " cause their charities are actually tax shelters . They can keep giving and giving and still have plenty more . Funny how lottery winners give away all their money yet they are broke in 5years or less. These are 2 very different ways of giving it all away.

Reply
6
Peter Cha
4d ago

Who the hell cares. It’s never how much they have, it’s how they got it, and what they do with it.

Reply
6
Cordoba2
4d ago

I’m betting MacKenzie has given away more money than the top 3 richest men—which includes her ex!

Reply
8
