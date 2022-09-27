ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira Will Face Tax Fraud Trial in Spain

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Laurent Koffel/Getty

A judge in Spain gave approval Tuesday for a tax fraud suit against three-time Grammy winner Shakira to move forward. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is accused of lying about spending less than half her time in Spain between 2012 and 2014 while she toured internationally, skimping on roughly $13.9 million in taxes to the Spanish government during that period. “First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all,” the Columbian singer, who rejected a settlement in July in defense of her innocence, told Elle magazine on Wednesday. “I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them.” The Esplugues de Llobregat court has yet to announce a formal date for the trial, but the Latin idol faces a potential eight years in prison and a $24 million fine.

Read it at https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-shakira-trial-tax-fraud-spain-20220927-aajvx4e6gfas3a3pua3daua4we-story.html

How Hippie Couples’ Paradise Spiraled Into All-Out War

Six years ago, when Michael and Rachel McKerracher first moved with Jacob and Callandra Neustater onto an idyllic swath of riverside property along British Columbia’s Cottonwood River, it was pretty hard to imagine that the freewheeling anarchists might wind up with five children, haplessly representing themselves in a public and protracted legal feud in the Supreme Court of British Columbia over chicken carcasses, junked cars and defamatory posters plastered around the nearby hamlet of Quesnel.This outcome was especially hard to imagine because the McKerrachers and the Neustaters had once shared everything, including a hatred of the way most people lived,...
HOMELESS
