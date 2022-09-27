ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elizabeth Olsen on Working With the Rape Foundation and Stuart House

By Kate Aurthur
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SL7e6_0iC9jjZv00

Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety‘s 2022 Power of Women. For more, click here .

Power of Women honoree Elizabeth Olsen has volunteered at Stuart House since 2016, spending time with young children and teens who’ve been sexually abused. She first learned of the Stuart House program, part of the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center-affiliated Rape Foundation, as she was prepping for “Wind River,” a film in which she plays an FBI agent investigating the rape and murder of a young woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5kJ7_0iC9jjZv00

This was in 2015, when Olsen had just moved back to Los Angeles from New York, and was looking for ways to feel more connected to the city. Through her agency, she was introduced to Gail Abarbanel, the president of the Rape Foundation and founder of Stuart House. Abarbanel gave Olsen a tour of the Stuart House space in Santa Monica, where kids who’ve been sexually assaulted are provided free medical, legal and psychological care.

Olsen was impressed by Abarbanel, who, in 1988, she says, “started this entire universe out of nothing.” Olsen understands the appeal of having celebrities represent nonprofits as spokespeople, but, in the case of Stuart House, she wanted to do more.  So she asked to join the carefully screened, trained volunteers who work with the kids in its playroom.

Abarbanel says volunteers are key to the healing process for the children, who’ve often been betrayed by the adults closest to them. “The kids can have an experience with a safe adult who’s caring and interested in them,” she says.

After Olsen finished filming “Wind River,” she became a regular Stuart House volunteer, and when she’s not in production, she goes there weekly. “It’s amazing, even for the younger kids, to see their behavioral shifts,” Olsen says.

Abarbanel speaks highly of Olsen’s work at Stuart House. “She has true empathy, and is a very compassionate, gentle person,” she says. “She’s so there when she’s with a child. I think she’s really special.”

Styling: Elizabeth Stewart/The Wall Group; Stylist Assistant: Jordan Grossman; Makeup: Pati Dubroff/Forward Artists; Hair: Mark Townsend/A Frame Agency; Manicure: Emi Kudo/A Frame Agency/Chanel Le Vernis; Look 1 (white suit): Smythe; Shoes: Stuart Weitzman; Look 2 (white dress) Carolina Herrera; Shoes: Stuart Weitzman More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Producing Variety’s Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community

While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact.  Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Among Honorees at Creative Community for Peace Gala

Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Eugene Levy and “Sex In the City” creator Darren Star are among those who will be honored at the Creative Community for Peace Gala next month. The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the entertainment industry dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace in the Middle East, will hold its fourth annual “Ambassadors Of Peace” (AOP) event on Oct. 26 in Beverly Hills. (Variety is a media sponsor of the event.) Songwriter Autumn Rowe, David Zedeck, global co-head of music at UTA, and Brandon Goodman...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review

With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Praise Walter Hill’s New Western ‘Dead for a Dollar’: ‘This Is a Film That Isn’t Often Made Anymore’

After a stop in Venice earlier this month, Walter Hill’s latest film, “Dead for a Dollar,” headed west for the U.S. premiere. The prolific filmmaker of such movies as “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” “Streets of Fire” and “Red Heat,” was the talk of the evening on Wednesday at the Directors Guild Theater in Los Angeles. The film’s stars Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Benjamin Bratt and Warren Burke praised the writer-director, already renowned for his revival of the Western genre, for making another Western. Speaking candidly, Dafoe, who last worked with Hill in 1984 on “Streets of Fire,” described the director as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Variety

Elsie Fisher and ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Cast Embrace the ’80s at Carnival-Themed Premiere Party

Though many of them weren’t even alive in the 1980s, the cast of “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” said it was a dream come true to recreate the era for their new film. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the horror-comedy held its world premiere Thursday night at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica as part of the 2022 Beyond Fest Film Festival. The afterparty was held at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, where guests could play carnival games and feast on funnel cakes and nachos. Based on Grady Hendrix’s novel with a screenplay by Jenna Lamia, “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Hollywood COVID Protocols Extended as Talks With Studios Continue

The entertainment industry’s COVID protocols will stay in place for now, as the unions announced an extension on Friday night. The protocols, which have been in place for two years, were set to expire on Friday night. The industry unions — including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America — have been negotiating an update to the rules with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. “The current Agreement, which was previously scheduled to expire today, Sept. 30, will remain in place until a new Agreement is reached,” the unions said in a joint statement. The latest major change to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women Los Angeles Gift Bag

As guests exited Variety’s exclusive invite-only celebration, Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime, they were gifted a special 30-pound curated gift bag. Brimming with the best products from the beauty, entertainment and lifestyle spaces, this ultimate self-care kit cultivates comfort, sophistication and playfulness. As the holiday season is fast-approaching, scroll down for some great gift ideas to celebrate the powerful women in your life. Thank you to our Power of Women: Los Angeles gift bag recipients for making our evening just a little more special.   > All Good, SPF 15 Lip & Cheek Tint – Coral  > Alto, Gift Card  > Barrys, Complimentary 30 days...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy