Clinton, MD

Comments / 2

mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
CATONSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Boy accused of bringing loaded ghost gun to Maryland high school

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old student faces charges after he brought a loaded gun to school Monday. Officers said that Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff members stopped the boy around 1:30 p.m. at Surrattsville HIgh School in Clinton. They suspected he had drugs on him. When they […]
CLINTON, MD
WUSA

Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued

CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
fox5dc.com

Transgender teacher settles lawsuit with Prince George's County Public Schools

After a four-year legal fight, a transgender former teacher has settled a lawsuit she brought against Prince George’s County Public Schools. The settlement was announced Monday by Jennifer Eller’s legal team, just two days before the case was set to go to trial. The lawsuit alleges that Eller...

