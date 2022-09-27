Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man accidentally fires gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court, Anne Arundel PD says
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officers are investigating after they say a man accidentally fired his gun inside the food court Saturday at Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County. Nobody was shot, but at least two people got hurt as a result of the panic, in addition...
WJLA
Man dropped off at Fairfax County hospital dies after Va. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man who was dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body has died, according to police. Authorities do believe the crime was a random act. Officers responded to Jeff Todd Way in the Alexandria area...
WJLA
2-year-old boy found grazed by bullet after SE DC accident call, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police officers discovered a 2-year-old boy was hurt by gunfire while responding to a report of an accident scene in the District early Sunday morning. Officers were called to 25th and Q Street SE in the District at around 12:24 a.m., where they found the...
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
WJLA
Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
WJLA
Man stabbed 'multiple times' after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed outside of a restaurant following a verbal dispute and physical altercation, officials said. The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at around 11:30 p.m. A man...
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
WJLA
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
WJLA
MPD asks for public's help in search for two burglary suspects in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs your help to identify two burglary suspects. The burglary happened on Sept. 23, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, MPD officials said. At around 6 a.m., the suspects entered a property, took items belonging to the owner of...
Boy accused of bringing loaded ghost gun to Maryland high school
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old student faces charges after he brought a loaded gun to school Monday. Officers said that Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff members stopped the boy around 1:30 p.m. at Surrattsville HIgh School in Clinton. They suspected he had drugs on him. When they […]
WJLA
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
WUSA
Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
fox5dc.com
Transgender teacher settles lawsuit with Prince George's County Public Schools
After a four-year legal fight, a transgender former teacher has settled a lawsuit she brought against Prince George’s County Public Schools. The settlement was announced Monday by Jennifer Eller’s legal team, just two days before the case was set to go to trial. The lawsuit alleges that Eller...
fox5dc.com
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
