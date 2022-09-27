MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO