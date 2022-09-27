Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor

Sun Prairie resident and 2002 graduate Miranda Fay Walker is suffering from Stage 5 kidney failure and is looking for a kidney match as soon as possible.

Stage 5 is the worst stage of kidney failure and doctors have told her that she won’t make it more than a few months if she doesn’t receive a kidney transplant soon.

“While I’m on the pancreas and kidney transplant list, it’s a 3-9 month wait,” Walker said. “I am not going to make it that long, so I am trying to seek out my own live kidney donor.”

Walker is 38 years old and is a Type 1 diabetic. Her “fight to stay alive” started on Aug. 17, 2021 when she had complications for a corrective foot surgery. The halo-shaped frame attached to her foot caused a bone infection. Despite feeling extreme pain, doctors just increased her antibiotics until she couldn’t take it anymore.

“I went against my gut feeling and listened to others,” she said. “My body was so busy fighting the infection from the halo it started to shut down. I required five blood transfusions during one hospital stay.”

Her body is weakening as it fights to keep her going. She said she has restless leg syndrome and uremic pruritus, which causes a constant itch from head to toe.

“Imagine itching feeling like your skin is on fire,” Walker said. “All caused by organ failure. I get a shot once a month to keep my bone marrow working since it is not receiving signals from my kidneys any longer.”

It has been a long struggle for Walker in her fight to keep her going. Despite all that, she isn’t giving up and is working hard along with her strong support system to do all they can to find a match for a kidney transplant. However, a match hasn’t been found yet.

“I am blood Type B+,” Walker said. “A living donor would need to have Type B or Type O blood. If you are another blood type and are willing to donate you can also trade with someone else that has a living donor not their blood type, yet willing to donate in their honor. I would get their donor’s if it matches and their person would get yours if you matched their recipient.”

She originally had a pancreas referral to be on the pancreas and kidney transplant waiting list because of her diabetes, however that isn’t as serious as the need for her to receive a new kidney.

With her friends’ support, Walker has been campaigning across social media trying to find someone with a match to help her out. She is using the slogan “searching for my kidney match, could it be you?”

Walker noted that the kidney match doesn’t have to be local. The kidney would be transported to UW Health.

“The first step is filling out the form,” Walker said. “There’s a couple health questions in addition to who they want to donate to. They will receive a phone call within six business days for a screening.“

To find out more about kidney transplants and possible matches, contact Walker on her website at https://www.miranda-fay.com/ or visit https://uwhealthtransplant.donorscreen.org/register/now to register to become an organ donor.