SIPH to offer free tobacco cessation program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A free four week Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program will be offered to community members in October 2022.
Classes will be taught on Wednesdays beginning on Oct. 5 and consecutively taught through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The program will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-register by Oct. 3, 2022 as space is limited.
Fresh Start is a program that takes you through the quitting process one step at a time in a supportive environment. It offers a method for quitting based on the premise that smoking is a learned activity. A certified facilitator helps you understand when and why you smoke so you can learn to fight your addiction and quit for good. Attend all FOUR consecutive classes, receive FREE 2 week supply of NRT & double your chances of successfully quitting.
Classes will help you to:
- Develop a deeper understanding of what triggers your need to smoke and ways to cope without lighting up
- Build your confidence and motivation until your quit date
- Learn techniques to manage stress, nicotine withdrawal, medications, weight control, and long-term strategies for staying free from tobacco
- Participate in discussions where you can share your struggles and successes with others who understand what you are going through
Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program. For more information or to register for this program, call 208-239-5290 or visit www.siphidaho.org .
The post SIPH to offer free tobacco cessation program appeared first on Local News 8 .
Comments / 0