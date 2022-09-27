ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

SIPH to offer free tobacco cessation program

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4C8p_0iC9hvqz00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A free four week Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program will be offered to community members in October 2022.

Classes will be taught on Wednesdays beginning on Oct. 5 and consecutively taught through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The program will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-register by Oct. 3, 2022 as space is limited.

Fresh Start is a program that takes you through the quitting process one step at a time in a supportive environment. It offers a method for quitting based on the premise that smoking is a learned activity. A certified facilitator helps you understand when and why you smoke so you can learn to fight your addiction and quit for good. Attend all FOUR consecutive classes, receive FREE 2 week supply of NRT & double your chances of successfully quitting.

Classes will help you to:

  • Develop a deeper understanding of what triggers your need to smoke and ways to cope without lighting up
  • Build your confidence and motivation until your quit date
  • Learn techniques to manage stress, nicotine withdrawal, medications, weight control, and long-term strategies for staying free from tobacco
  • Participate in discussions where you can share your struggles and successes with others who understand what you are going through

Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program. For more information or to register for this program, call 208-239-5290 or visit www.siphidaho.org .

The post SIPH to offer free tobacco cessation program appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

ISU alumni center construction update

Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University's new alumni center. On Wednesday members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26-thousand-square-foot building. The post ISU alumni center construction update appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Control#Nicotine Withdrawal#Siph#Nrt#Learn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KIFI Local News 8

Communication lines down on Sunnyside

The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. The post Communication lines down on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy