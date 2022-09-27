Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Electric begins work to restore power in southwestern Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern coast of Florida, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative put their six-man crew en route Thursday to help pick up the pieces. The linemen arrived at Peace River just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and that afternoon is when they put...
wdhn.com
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
wdhn.com
Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
wdhn.com
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WXIN) — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
wdhn.com
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
wdhn.com
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
wdhn.com
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway
(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
wdhn.com
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
wdhn.com
Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail
PHOENIX (AP) — All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it.
wdhn.com
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
(AP)—Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
Comments / 0