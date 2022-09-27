ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
FLORIDA STATE
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WXIN) — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
WYOMING STATE
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
DOTHAN, AL
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
DOTHAN, AL
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail

PHOENIX (AP) — All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it.
ARIZONA STATE
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

(AP)—Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
FLORIDA STATE

