ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

TILLEY — A son, Huxley Jace Tilley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Summer Tilley (Cline) and Joe Tilley of West Union. ORSBURN — A son, Creed Arthur Orsburn, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
Bluefield, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Reedsville, WV
Princeton, WV
Health
City
Flatwoods, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Preston County, WV
Government
Bluefield, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Health
City
Princeton, WV
Preston County, WV
Health
County
Braxton County, WV
WVNews

Matty Staudt, '92.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Matty Staudt went from a 16-year-old doing radio in a small market…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State, Glenville State post Week 5 wins

ATHENS, W.Va. — Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammograms#Mobile#Breast#Medical Services#General Health#The Wvu Cancer Institute
WVNews

CJ Donaldson cleared to return with team after injury at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia freshman running back sensation CJ Donaldson suffered a frightening head or neck injury in the middle of the third quarter of a 38-20 loss to Texas and after taking a knee to the head as he was tackled and was taken from the field in a neck brace and strapped onto a cart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia falls on road to Texas, 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers fell in a 28-0 hole and couldn’t dig themselves out, falling on the road to the Texas Longhorns, 38-20. The Longhorns built their lead with three passing touchdowns from Hudson Card and a rushing TD by Bijan Robinson before West Virginia got on the board on its final drive of the first half as JT Daniels connected with Kaden Prather for an 8-yard score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Poor grades for WVU in Big 12 loss at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and didn’t look back from there in defeating West Virginia 38-20 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night. WVU (2-3) gets a little break in its schedule now, as its next game will be Thursday, Oct. 13 against Baylor (3-2) at Mountaineer Field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- More looks at the action from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the defeat. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Fork Conservation District holds annual award banquet

West Fork Conservation District’s annual award banquet was held on Sept. 15 at the Doddridge County Park at West Union. Attending were numerous board members and NRCS staff; guests, including Doddridge County Commissioners Clinton Means and Shawn Glaspell, and Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards; and award recipients and their families. A meal was prepared and served by the Oxford Grange. Receiving awards at the event were: 2022 Conservation Farm — Roger “Butch” & Terri Wilmoth, Harrison County; 2022 Grassland Farm — Dr. Robert Stenger, DVM and father, John Stenger, Harrison County; Century Farm — Tim and Dawn Butler, Gilmer County; and Sesquicentennial Farm — Virgil and Darlene Meadows, Gilmer County. Everyone was given a Mason bee house and pollinator seeds in the hope of saving the bees. The district thanks all those who attended the event.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns Highlights, Interviews

AUSTIN, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers were outplayed in all phases of the game in the first half, and trailed 28-7 at the break. Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy