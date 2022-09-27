Read full article on original website
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
WTHI
"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards
INDIANA (WTHI)- The Department of Education has spent the past year revamping its student achievement standards. The state is trying to take a more holistic approach to evaluating students, beyond just test scores. It's something Otter Creek Middle School Principal Sarah Gore said is much needed. "Every school is different...
Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
WISH-TV
State Rep. Schaibley presents Sagamore award to Carmel doctor for helping first responders
CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) on Tuesday presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award to Dr. Steven Moffatt, a Carmel resident and chief scientific officer at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, for going above and beyond to help Hoosier first responders. Schaibley said Moffatt is...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability
Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
WIBC.com
Hoosier Who Lives in Florida Evacuates to Safety from Hurricane Ian, Says Planning and Preparation Were Key
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–A Hoosier who lives in Florida evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Although she’s dealing with the occasional power outage and some flooding, both she and her family are safe. Whitney Parks grew up in Greenwood, Indiana and graduated from Center Grove High School. She moved to...
2022 Influential Women Award Winners Announced
The 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet recently celebrated the region’s top female professionals for the impact they’ve made on their companies and communities. The event is coordinated by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) to recognize women that are making a true impact across our region.
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
thestatehousefile.com
Your most important choice on Nov. 8? An office 'at the very heart of our democracy'
Indiana will elect a new secretary of state in November as a fresh spotlight glares on these once-obscure offices across the nation—with most of the officeholders, as in Indiana, elected to serve as their state’s chief elections officer in a time of deepening concerns over continuing threats to democracy.
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
How SBLive Indiana's Power 25 teams fared in Week 7: Top-ranked Center Grove and Brownsburg both earn blowout victories
By Kevin Messenger Here’s a look at the Week 7 results for the teams in the SBLive Indiana Power 25. 1. Center Grove (Greenwood) (6-1) defeated Pike 48-0 Micah Coyle ran for 148 yards on just 12 carries and scored two of the Trojans’ first three touchdowns on scores from 25 and 64 yards. Tyler ...
