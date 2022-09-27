ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference

Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#Mathematics#Education Policy#K12#Racism#Hispanic#Indiana University
seniorresource.com

Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living

The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability

Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

2022 Influential Women Award Winners Announced

The 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet recently celebrated the region’s top female professionals for the impact they’ve made on their companies and communities. The event is coordinated by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) to recognize women that are making a true impact across our region.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy