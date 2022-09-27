ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

hillsborough-nj.org

ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

$13M settlement with NJ mortgage lender for discrimination

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three New Jersey counties.State and federal prosecutors say Lakeland Bank redlined predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Somerset, Union and Essex counties.Applicants were denied loans for housing in a certain neighborhood even though they were eligible for loans.The civil rights division's settlement will create a $12 million subsidy fund.The bank will be required to offer equal opportunities to obtain credit regardless of where a person lives and open two new branches in neighborhoods of color, including at least one in the city of Newark."We expect that there will be impacted borrowers who will be able to purchase homes, qualify for loans and purchase homes, be put on a path to generating wealth," said Kristen Clarke, assistant Attorney General for civil rights with the U.S. Department of Justice.Lakeland Bank has not yet commented on the settlement.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
thefreshtoast.com

New Jersey Workplace Cannabis Guidelines Leave Employers Baffled

Lawyers and business leaders who have been awaiting the guidelines were unimpressed and frustrated with what the commission released. New Jersey’s workplace guidelines released by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have employers dazed and confused over what they can and cannot do when a worker is high on the job.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme

A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey

Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
POLITICS
wasteadvantagemag.com

With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology

With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey’s minimum wage to increase to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that raises the wage floor to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees. Under the law, the minimum wage increases by $1 per hour – or more if warranted because of significant increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as happened this year.
POLITICS

