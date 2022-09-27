Read full article on original website
Related
hillsborough-nj.org
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim direct $700 payment in just three weeks
Residents of Illinois have until the middle of next month to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 from state relief plans.
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$13M settlement with NJ mortgage lender for discrimination
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three New Jersey counties.State and federal prosecutors say Lakeland Bank redlined predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Somerset, Union and Essex counties.Applicants were denied loans for housing in a certain neighborhood even though they were eligible for loans.The civil rights division's settlement will create a $12 million subsidy fund.The bank will be required to offer equal opportunities to obtain credit regardless of where a person lives and open two new branches in neighborhoods of color, including at least one in the city of Newark."We expect that there will be impacted borrowers who will be able to purchase homes, qualify for loans and purchase homes, be put on a path to generating wealth," said Kristen Clarke, assistant Attorney General for civil rights with the U.S. Department of Justice.Lakeland Bank has not yet commented on the settlement.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for October 2022
Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients get their benefits. SNAP benefits in the Bay State are deposited into...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
thefreshtoast.com
New Jersey Workplace Cannabis Guidelines Leave Employers Baffled
Lawyers and business leaders who have been awaiting the guidelines were unimpressed and frustrated with what the commission released. New Jersey’s workplace guidelines released by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have employers dazed and confused over what they can and cannot do when a worker is high on the job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme
A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey
Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
wasteadvantagemag.com
With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology
With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey’s minimum wage to increase to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that raises the wage floor to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees. Under the law, the minimum wage increases by $1 per hour – or more if warranted because of significant increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as happened this year.
N.J. gave out $245M in fraudulent payments under unemployment insurance program, watchdog says
New Jersey handed out $245 million in fraudulent payments under a supplemental program created to bolster unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a government watchdog said. New Jersey had the fourth highest amount of fraudulent benefits among the 19 states reviewed, according to...
People in NJ are Suing Walmart Over Drug Testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
Comments / 8