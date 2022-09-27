Read full article on original website
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 2) Día de los Muertos Family Festival — Santa Rosa.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
sfstandard.com
Famed Washington Sq. Bar in North Beach to Be New Lillie Coit-Themed Restaurant
The shuttered Washington Square Bar & Grill in North Beach is set to become a new restaurant—named after San Francisco’s most famous firewoman. Hole in the Wall coffee owner Nick Floulis is opening the new restaurant, named Lillie Coit’s. It will include a full-service restaurant helmed by...
Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
Eater
How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)
Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass makes big comeback in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - It’s time again to listen to the music in Golden Gate Park. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is back and underway; the free music festival is a fan favorite, and one of the big reasons why September and October are some of the city's busiest month for visitors.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
KTVU FOX 2
Fleet Week returning to San Francisco
San Francisco's Fleet Week begins next week. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns in person from pandemic
San Francisco's beloved Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival returns in person to Golden Gate Park this week. The free festival has not been held in the park since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Crash shuts down intersection in downtown Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A crash caused an intersection to be shut down Saturday evening in Walnut Creek. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive where police are advising the public to avoid the area. KRON On is streaming news live now At least one person is injured, […]
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
