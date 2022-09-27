Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Michigan United Way 211 operators help Ian survivors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The disaster is 1,400 miles away but operators with the United Way’s 211 system in Michigan, including those at the Grand Rapid’s call center, are helping residents in the path of Hurricane Ian get the help they need. “There’s seven call centers...
UPMATTERS
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
UPMATTERS
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
EDINBURG, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The countdown to the November election for Texas governor is on — and Texans have a major decision to make: re-elect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott or elect Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. With just over a month before polls open, the pair faced off...
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
UPMATTERS
Absentee ballots now available for Nov. 8 election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has started mailing out absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots are also now available at your local clerk’s office. “Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail,...
