It’s almost time for The Moss Center’s (formerly the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) annual Backyard Bash!. The free annual celebration, which kicks off the center’s season, this year will feature a live performance by Pablo Cruise and the Pure Prairie League. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the center’s Back Yard Concert Lawn and Plaza, at 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO