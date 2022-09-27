Read full article on original website
BSdetector
5d ago
I’m not going anywhere. I’m in a yellow zone and have friends from Tampa that are in a red zone coming up to get away from it.
Reply
3
Related
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
fox13news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Pinellas County deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral plans for Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a front loader while providing security at a construction site. Funeral services for Deputy Hartwick will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
pasconewsonline.com
Strike team from Pasco and Hernando arrive in Southwest Florida
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue headed to Southwest Florida Thursday night to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be moving patients out of the various hospitals and other healthcare facilities devastated by the Hurricane. Each bus is capable of transporting 12 oxygen dependent patients. The team will be deployed for 7 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Ian Update #23: Debris and Trash in Pinellas
As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:. Gulfport. Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to...
Fire damages business in Hernando Co. after person leaves stove unattended
A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough residents urged to conserve water to prevent neighborhood pump stations from overflowing
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County residents who are experiencing power outages in their home and neighborhood are urged to conserve water. Hillsborough County Water Resources said water going down the drain collects in neighborhood pump stations. Officials said without power, impacted pump stations can and will overflow. If pumps start...
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Man Found Dead Floating Near Military Memorial In Largo Central Park
LARGO, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was located floating in a body of water around 1:55 pm on Thursday in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park. According to investigators, Largo Police and Largo Fire Rescue removed the body from the
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
Capsized kayakers found on sailboat off Pinellas County coast
Two kayakers who went missing after capsizing near Seminole are believed to have been found on a sailboat and are awaiting Coast Guard rescue.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after crashing stolen car in St. Pete, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a stolen vehicle crash at a Winn Dixie in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. In a Sunday morning press conference, Gualtieri said the sheriff’s office was responding to an unrelated burglary call at around 3:20 a.m. on […]
Comments / 3