Hernando County, FL

5d ago

I’m not going anywhere. I’m in a yellow zone and have friends from Tampa that are in a red zone coming up to get away from it.

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Pinellas County deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral plans for Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a front loader while providing security at a construction site. Funeral services for Deputy Hartwick will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Ridge Manor, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Brooksville, FL
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Strike team from Pasco and Hernando arrive in Southwest Florida

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue headed to Southwest Florida Thursday night to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be moving patients out of the various hospitals and other healthcare facilities devastated by the Hurricane. Each bus is capable of transporting 12 oxygen dependent patients. The team will be deployed for 7 days.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #23: Debris and Trash in Pinellas

As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:. Gulfport. Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to...
GULFPORT, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

