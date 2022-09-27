ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds

MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio 4-H members and numerous FFA Chapters in the area are excited about the possibility of a new arena at Richland County Fairgrounds. Richland County currently has over 1,500 farms and agriculture-related businesses, and the number keeps growing. The Richland County Senior Fair Board and Livestock Committee is keeping pace with the farming community by building a larger, safer livestock arena.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

ARPA: Richland County commissioners hear requests for $600,000 in funding

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000. One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County superintendents reflect on school report cards

MANSFIELD -- Richland County school districts are largely meeting academic expectations, according to new school report cards released by the Ohio Department of Education. The report cards, which analyze data from the 2021-2022 school year, are the first to include true scores of district performance since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Richland County, OH
Government
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Suspect apprehended in Findlay

Following an overnight search for a man who crashed a stolen car in Carey and fled the scene, Bryce Martinson of Massillon has been apprehended in Findlay. He is currently being held at Hancock County Jail. Carey Police Department received a report involving a stolen vehicle at Casey’s General Store,...
CAREY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ronald "Ron" Day

Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football

SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
SANDUSKY, OH
News Break
Politics
richlandsource.com

‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Bent but not broken: Reynoldsburg weathers scare to dispatch Newark

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Reynoldsburg didn't mind, dispatching Newark 13-7 on September 30 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 16, Reynoldsburg faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on September 16 at Newark High School. Click here for a recap.
NEWARK, OH
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

