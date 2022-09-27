ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The important lessons': Tom Hanks, 66, is coming out with a novel that highlights what he has learned during his 50 year career in Hollywood

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Tom Hanks has written a new novel with familiar content.

The 66-year-old actor shared with People that his work is based on the 'important lessons' he has learned while trying to make it - and stay on top - in Hollywood.

Hanks is one of the most successful actors of his era with hit films like Sleepless In Seattle, Saving Private Ryan and Elvis under his belt. His next is Pinocchio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qvpv1_0iC9h5To00
Author Hanks: Tom Hanks has written a new novel with familiar content. The 66-year-old actor shared with People that his work is based on the 'important lessons' he has learned while trying to make it - and stay on top - in Hollywood. Seen last week in Washington DC

The book is titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and will be out on May 9, 2023.

Included in the book are comic books written by Hanks.

It is about the movie business and the making of a 'colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it,' shared the official synopsis.

There are plenty of his own life lessons in the novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kl2H1_0iC9h5To00
The read: The book is titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and will be out on May 9, 2023. It is about the movie business and the making of a 'colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it,' shared the official synopsis

'Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson. Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived,' he shared with the site.

'The source for a movie can go back as many years as are in history. A story turns on a single moment in the life of someone, then all the anecdotes of the current day magnify that moment,' explained Hanks.

'Going back to 1947 makes sense, as would have starting in, say, 1559. Human yearning has proven to be timeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbTFj_0iC9h5To00
He has a beauty at home: With his stunning actress wife Rita WIlson in 2020

'No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do,' he added. 'I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle.'

The star is an 'extremely difficult' male actor. There is also a 'wonderful' leading lady actress.

And of course an 'eccentric' director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vDxg_0iC9h5To00
A monster hit: Hanks, far right, with Meg Ryan and Ross Malinger in Sleepless In Seattle in 1993
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtVu0_0iC9h5To00
War time: Hanks, right, with Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan in 1998

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece spans several decades.

So it also takes a look at how the American culture has changed.

He goes back to World War II.

One section zeroes in on 1947 and a soldier dad who inspired his five year old son.

In the 1970s the kid writes a comic book.

And in the present day the man tried to turn his comic book into a big-budget superhero movie.

