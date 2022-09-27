Read full article on original website
The best result for SDSU in conference realignment: more PhDs
By 2024, the landscape of college athletics will be changed by the realignment decisions in 2022. Many are predicting San Diego State will be the greatest beneficiary of USC and UCLA’s decision to move to the Big Ten. Experts suggest the Aztecs are first in line to be invited to either the Pac-12 or the Big 12.
The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 44: Toledo Recap and Boise State Preview
East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – Boise State Preview (14:02) – Andre’s 3 Keys to an SDSU victory (39:48) Listen to the Podcast here:. We hope that you enjoy this episode of The...
San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage finish in scoreless draw
The San Diego Wave hosted North Carolina Courage for the final match of the 2022 NWSL season. This was an important match as the Wave did everything they could to try and earn a first-round bye for the postseason. Last Sunday, San Diego Wave FC clinched a spot in the...
San Diego Loyal and Orange County SC finish in 2-2 draw
A late stunner from Orange County levels the game in stoppage time to force a draw. The San Diego Loyal couldn’t hold on to claim three points on the road in Orange County. They remain in second place in the Western Conference, and that is where they will remain. The Loyal will host a playoff match when the bracket is set.
