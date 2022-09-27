ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMndL_0iC9gQ9J00

The chief executive of ITV has said Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been “misrepresented” over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Dame Carolyn McCall said the This Morning co-presenters were safe in their jobs, despite an online petition to have them fired, and praised their work for the broadcaster.

The pair have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the public line to pay their respects in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Programme bosses have stressed the hosting duo attended as members of the media to film a segment for the following Tuesday’s show.

Speaking at the RTS London Convention, Dame Carolyn was asked what they did wrong.

She replied: “Honestly, nothing. Honestly. They did have accreditation. Lots of people saying they didn’t. They were sent by This Morning to do a piece for September 20, which ran.

“They were to interview people inside and outside. They didn’t displace anyone in the queue. And they’ve been very misrepresented, actually.

“And that’s why we made a statement. Unusually, we made a statement to say all of those things. But it does show you how things spread and how misinformation just spreads. And it is really horrible for them.”

Dame Carolyn dismissed the idea they had been “cancelled” before adding: “I think they’re highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them.

“But there is a very shrill kind of voice against and it will hurt them.”

Dame Carolyn said she had complained to Domino’s Pizza, who had tweeted a satirical post about the pair skipping a queue to order one of their pizzas.

She said: “We just said to them, ‘What are you doing?’ because we work with Domino’s and they said, ‘We think it is really funny, don’t you?’

“They just thought that was funny. They didn’t think of the impact that would have on how people would pick it up and start meme-ing it.

“I think that’s what happens with these things which are … They did not do anything wrong.

“They were with loads of other broadcasters, many of whom you know, and they were with lots of press journalists.”

Confirming the duo are secure in the jobs at This Morning, Dame Carolyn added that she had texted both and that they were not “feeling great”.

She added: “It’s hard. You imagine yourself in the eye of the storm like this, where you’re trying to say you’ve done nothing wrong and all the noise around you is saying that you have. It’s difficult to handle.”

The session also saw Dame Carolyn confirm ITV have not hired Laura Whitmore’s replacement as Love Island host.

Asked if they had found their host for the reboot of Big Brother, she added only: “Not announced yet.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia

Ben Wallace has announced the Government has committed to “two specialist ships” with the capability to patrol and protect underwater infrastructure from Russia. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Defence Secretary told members the “mysterious” damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipelines this week should be a reminder of how “fragile” the UK economy and infrastructure are in the face of “hybrid attacks”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

Iran’s parliamentary speaker has warned that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilise the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endangered public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week. Scattered anti-government protests appeared to break out...
PROTESTS
newschain

International overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

The senior international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended Bosnia’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s has announced that he is changing its electoral law, shortly after polls closed in the country’s general election. Christian Schmidt, the international high representative in Bosnia, announced in a YouTube video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
Holly Willoughby
newschain

Mel B demands action on domestic abuse during appearance at Tory conference

Spice Girl Mel B has called for reform of the judicial system at the Conservative Party conference, as she shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse. The pop star, a patron of the Women’s Aid charity, spoke at a fringe event at the conference in Birmingham, calling for more to be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title

Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.
TENNIS
newschain

Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley

Leigh are back in Super League after seeing off the brave run of Batley in the Betfred Championship Grand Final in front of a 7,233 crowd at Leigh Sports Village. The star-studded Centurions were the hottest of favourites after winning all but one of their 27 matches of the regular season and, as expected, they had too much pace and power for their part-time opponents as they eased to a 44-12 victory.
RUGBY
newschain

US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

US officials have pledged to provide an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters from Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued to rise in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Itv#Uk#The Rts London Convention
newschain

Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tory minister hits out at ‘backbiting’ colleagues

Tory minister Dehenna Davison says she had been surprised by the amount of “backbiting” among her fellow Conservative MPs. The levelling-up minister told a conference fringe event she had expected “more camaraderie” among her colleagues. Ms Davison, who has been an MP since 2019 and got...
POLITICS
newschain

Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans

Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is still surprised by the extent to which Britons have become bona-fide American football fans. The 32-year-old has taken part in three NFL tours of London, ending his most recent visit with a 28-25 win over New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newschain

Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Man Utd show to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it on to the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon while also currently competing in the physically demanding celebrity dance show. The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who was at the running event cheering her dance partner on.
WORLD
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25. The force said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes football is “sick” and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health. The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.
UEFA
newschain

Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said. He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy