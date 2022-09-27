Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Brennan versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 624 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .301 batting average with a .778 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor not in Guardians' Thursday lineup
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Naylor will not start versus the Rays' southpaw. Gabriel Arias will move to first base while Jose Ramirez starts on third. Owen Miller will work as the Guardians' designated hitter and bat sixth.
numberfire.com
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom sitting for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs did not list Patrick Wisdom in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wisdom will take the afternoon off while P.J. Higgins joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. David Bote will move from first base over to third to cover for Wisdom.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho batting leadoff for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Daulton Varsho in centerfield for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho will hit first and cover centerfield Sunday while Corbin Carroll moves to left field and Jordan Luplow sits. Varsho has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 12 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Jonah Bride starting for Oakland Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Bride is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Cristian Pache and Ernie Clement are also in the lineup. Our models project Bride...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford starting for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Crawford for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Pavin Smith batting sixth for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Pavin Smith as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will start at designated hitter and bats sixth Sunday while Stone Garrett hits the bench. Smith has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly catching for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Carson Kelly in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kelly will handle catching duties and bat second Sunday while Cooper Hummel takes a seat. Kelly has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Logan O'Hoppe catching for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Logan O'Hoppe at catcher in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. O'Hoppe will bat sixth and start at catcher Sunday while Kurt Suzuki takes a seat. Our models project O'Hoppe, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.6 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with J.P. Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss starting for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angles listed Matt Thaiss as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will bat fifth and start at first base for Sunday's game while Matthew Duffy takes a seat. Thaiss has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki sitting Sunday for Angels
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Kurt Suzuki in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Suzuki will sit out Sunday's game against the Rangers while Logan O'Hoppe starts behind home plate and bats sixth. Suzuki has made 159 plate appearances so far this season, with 4...
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy sitting Sunday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Conner Capel and Stephen Vogt are also exiting the lineup. In 598 plate appearances this season,...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry batting leadoff for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Zach McKinstry as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will bat leadoff and start at second base Sunday while Christopher Morel takes the afternoon off. McKinstry has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
