Pittsfield, MA

Live 95.9

The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Here's Where You Can Legally Dump Your Yard Waste in Pittsfield, MA

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in the Berkshires and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in the Berkshires is the stunning fall foliage. The Berkshires sees over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Berkshire County, MA
North Adams, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9

Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

What's Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching

If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Live 95.9

This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

