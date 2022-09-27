ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
startattle.com

Rosaline (2022 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date

Left heartbroken after Romeo begins to pursue her cousin Juliet, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy in this comedic twist of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Startattle.com – Rosaline 2022. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Game of Love (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bella Thorne

A couple unexpectedly travelling to Sicily, will be confronted by many questions about their feelings, their desires, and their own future. Startattle.com – Game of Love 2022. Starring : Bella Thorne. Director : Elisa Amoruso. Production : Lotus Production. Distributor : Front Row Filmed Entertainment. Game of Love movie.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Pumpkin Everything (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past. Startattle.com – Pumpkin Everything 2022. Pumpkin Everything is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Sparkle, Borderline Normal, Dolan’s Cadillac). The...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV SERIES
msn.com

George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past

You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Matthew Gray Gubler Breaks His Instagram Silence Amid the Latest 'Criminal Minds' News

Criminal Minds may be airing its official revival this fall, but it looks like original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler has other plans. On September 21, it was announced on Instagram that Criminal Minds: Evolution would be coming to Paramount+ on November 24. While fans will see the BAU back at their old desks (like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler, to name a few) alongside new faces, many might notice a certain boy genius missing. ICYMI: Back in July, news broke that Matthew won't be returning to the procedural drama as Dr. Spencer Reid.
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Hallmark Original Series Ranked From Worst To Best

While Hallmark isn't really known to be the pinnacle of modern cinema, many people who watch the channel do so for a compelling reason: it's just so darn comforting. Hallmark is renowned for its wonderfully corny seasonal movies, but the channel also has some original series that are just as good as the Hallmark classics. Something about the wholesome characters, idyllic scenery, and predictable storylines is just *chef's kiss.*
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Dances On Trampoline To Dua Lipa’s ‘Physical’ In Son Oliver Hudson’s Video

Goldie Hawn can make any activity a hilarious romp, which the Oscar-winning comedic actress proved when her son Oliver Hudson shared a clip of her working out recently. The Scream Queens actor took to his Instagram on Friday (September 30) to let his fans know he recruited his superstar mother to appear on his and his wife Erinn’s Unconsciously Coupled podcast. Of course, Oliver used the impeccable sense of humor he inherited from Goldie to make the announcement, posting the video of her working up a sweat on a trampoline to Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Old Man (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Stephen Lang

Deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. Startattle.com – Old Man 2022. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret. Starring...
MOVIES

