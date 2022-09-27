Read full article on original website
Rosaline (2022 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date
Left heartbroken after Romeo begins to pursue her cousin Juliet, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy in this comedic twist of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Startattle.com – Rosaline 2022. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry tells the story of bookstore owner A.J. Fikry (Kunal Nayyar), whose life is not turning out as he expected as he struggles both emotionally and financially. Startattle.com – The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry 2022. After his wife’s tragic death, Fikry feels lost....
Game of Love (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bella Thorne
A couple unexpectedly travelling to Sicily, will be confronted by many questions about their feelings, their desires, and their own future. Startattle.com – Game of Love 2022. Starring : Bella Thorne. Director : Elisa Amoruso. Production : Lotus Production. Distributor : Front Row Filmed Entertainment. Game of Love movie.
Pumpkin Everything (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past. Startattle.com – Pumpkin Everything 2022. Pumpkin Everything is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Sparkle, Borderline Normal, Dolan’s Cadillac). The...
We Need a Little Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Erica Durance
Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor. Startattle.com – We Need a Little Christmas 2022. We Need a Little Christmas is a Hallmark original family movie directed by...
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Scott Adkins
The Accident Man (Scott Adkins) hitman is back and this time he must best many of the top a–assins in the world to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure. Startattle.com – Accident Man 2 movie.
George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past
You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of Hulu's "Reboot" Before
So, Judy Greer has been in pretty much everything.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Matthew Gray Gubler Breaks His Instagram Silence Amid the Latest 'Criminal Minds' News
Criminal Minds may be airing its official revival this fall, but it looks like original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler has other plans. On September 21, it was announced on Instagram that Criminal Minds: Evolution would be coming to Paramount+ on November 24. While fans will see the BAU back at their old desks (like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler, to name a few) alongside new faces, many might notice a certain boy genius missing. ICYMI: Back in July, news broke that Matthew won't be returning to the procedural drama as Dr. Spencer Reid.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Hallmark Original Series Ranked From Worst To Best
While Hallmark isn't really known to be the pinnacle of modern cinema, many people who watch the channel do so for a compelling reason: it's just so darn comforting. Hallmark is renowned for its wonderfully corny seasonal movies, but the channel also has some original series that are just as good as the Hallmark classics. Something about the wholesome characters, idyllic scenery, and predictable storylines is just *chef's kiss.*
‘Sweet Home Alabama': Original Ending Was So Bad It Had to Be Completely Reshot
The 2002 romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama” ends predictably enough, with Reese Witherspoon’s character matched with the right guy — but the original ending to the film threw audiences a curveball that was so wild, it had to be completely reshot. Witherspoon stars in the film...
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 2) “The Cave”, Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, trailer, release date
While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Dances On Trampoline To Dua Lipa’s ‘Physical’ In Son Oliver Hudson’s Video
Goldie Hawn can make any activity a hilarious romp, which the Oscar-winning comedic actress proved when her son Oliver Hudson shared a clip of her working out recently. The Scream Queens actor took to his Instagram on Friday (September 30) to let his fans know he recruited his superstar mother to appear on his and his wife Erinn’s Unconsciously Coupled podcast. Of course, Oliver used the impeccable sense of humor he inherited from Goldie to make the announcement, posting the video of her working up a sweat on a trampoline to Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”
Priest Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Incorrectly Guesses 'Euphoria' Question
A Walla Walla, Washington priest has had some pretty good luck on Jeopardy! this week, but one HBO show had him stumped. "ICYMI: What do you mean David the priest hasn't seen Euphoria?!" the official Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted, accompanying a clip of the moment where the contestant gave it his best shot.
Diehard Gleeks 'know' who's behind The Masked Singer's reigning queen, Harp
Who is the big-voiced performer behind The Harp, Masked Singer US season 8 frontrunner? Glee fans have a theory
Old Man (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Stephen Lang
Deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. Startattle.com – Old Man 2022. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret. Starring...
