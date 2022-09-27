ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside Indiana Business

Teacher apprenticeship program receives federal approval

The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday announced the state’s first registered apprenticeship program focusing on teachers has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state says the program, which is beginning as a pilot in Hamilton County, will give high school students a pathway to teaching and is the first of its kind in the country to concentrate on special education.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Five counties to see individual income tax rate increases

The Indiana Department of Revenue says individual income tax rates will increase in five Hoosier counties beginning next month. The rates are determined by county officials and submitted to the DOR for review. The affected counties and their new tax rates include:. Boone County: 0.017 (increased from 0.015) Johnson County:...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Parkview settles with state over billing dispute

Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming

Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively smooth process,” bringing hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page Indiana Gaming Commission report released Tuesday. That’s because Indiana already broke the digital gaming barrier three years ago, when it...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts

Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

National FFA awarded $3M grant to support Indiana chapters

Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $3 million grant to the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis. The FFA says the funding will help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters in several areas, including teacher professional development, recruitment and retention, and curriculum development. Through the initiatives, which also include capital support, staffing, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Door manufacturer announces layoffs in St. Joseph County

Florida-based Masonite International Corp. (NYSE: DOOR) is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton. Masonite...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Next corrections commissioner named

Indiana Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle has been promoted to the top post. That, after current IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter announced he is stepping down to take a position with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. He will join the law firm’s public affairs strategies group. Carter’s last...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Lessons from rock quarries to the speed of light

How did a rural telephone company linking quarries together survive – even thrive – over a century to reach speed-of-light communication services through fiber business and residential internet, backhaul for digital cell phones, and increasingly multi-dimensional experiences through the online metaverse?. A century ago, a top employer and...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb, Chambers headed to Europe

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are headed to Europe this weekend to explore business development opportunities with several foreign companies that already have a presence in Indiana. They will travel to Germany and Switzerland to meet with life sciences firms to discuss further investment in Indiana’s medical device ecosystem.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts

The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
INDIANA STATE

