Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Teacher apprenticeship program receives federal approval
The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday announced the state’s first registered apprenticeship program focusing on teachers has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state says the program, which is beginning as a pilot in Hamilton County, will give high school students a pathway to teaching and is the first of its kind in the country to concentrate on special education.
Inside Indiana Business
Five counties to see individual income tax rate increases
The Indiana Department of Revenue says individual income tax rates will increase in five Hoosier counties beginning next month. The rates are determined by county officials and submitted to the DOR for review. The affected counties and their new tax rates include:. Boone County: 0.017 (increased from 0.015) Johnson County:...
Inside Indiana Business
Parkview settles with state over billing dispute
Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming
Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively smooth process,” bringing hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page Indiana Gaming Commission report released Tuesday. That’s because Indiana already broke the digital gaming barrier three years ago, when it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts
Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
Inside Indiana Business
National FFA awarded $3M grant to support Indiana chapters
Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $3 million grant to the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis. The FFA says the funding will help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters in several areas, including teacher professional development, recruitment and retention, and curriculum development. Through the initiatives, which also include capital support, staffing, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Door manufacturer announces layoffs in St. Joseph County
Florida-based Masonite International Corp. (NYSE: DOOR) is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton. Masonite...
Inside Indiana Business
Next corrections commissioner named
Indiana Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle has been promoted to the top post. That, after current IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter announced he is stepping down to take a position with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. He will join the law firm’s public affairs strategies group. Carter’s last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Lessons from rock quarries to the speed of light
How did a rural telephone company linking quarries together survive – even thrive – over a century to reach speed-of-light communication services through fiber business and residential internet, backhaul for digital cell phones, and increasingly multi-dimensional experiences through the online metaverse?. A century ago, a top employer and...
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb, Chambers headed to Europe
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are headed to Europe this weekend to explore business development opportunities with several foreign companies that already have a presence in Indiana. They will travel to Germany and Switzerland to meet with life sciences firms to discuss further investment in Indiana’s medical device ecosystem.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
Inside Indiana Business
Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
Comments / 0