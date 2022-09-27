Read full article on original website
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Save $50 On This Xbox Series S Portable Display
If you’re looking to bring your Xbox Series S on the road, consider checking out the xScreen. This unique product clips onto your console and provides you with a portable screen, letting you game on the go without having to lug a big monitor with you--and the only cable you’ll need to pack is the original Xbox power cord. These sorts of displays used to be fairly popular in the early-2000s, so it's interesting to see companies bring them back for modern platforms like the Series S.
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November
Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day is just over a week. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals now.
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Grab An Xbox Series S For Only $240
The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle for just $240, down from its usual price of $300.
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Jett: The Far Shore Gets a Free Expansion In Early 2023
Developer Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software announced that Jett: The Far Shore will receive a free new expansion called Given Time in 2023. It takes place three years after the events of the game's campaign. “We’re thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude...
