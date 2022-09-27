Read full article on original website
Lantana Golf Club renovates clubhouse
Lantana Golf Club has completed a months-long, multi-million dollar renovation of its clubhouse. The 20-year-old clubhouse has been “transformed … to meet the needs of its active, growing membership,” according to a club news release. The private club has a new entrance leading to an open floorplan and a new wraparound member bar and social space.
Flower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week
The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it, along with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, will host the second annual Shop Local Week later this fall. During the first Shop Local Week last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. The initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the importance of supporting local businesses.
LETTER: Furst Ranch will benefit Flower Mound
The Flower Mound Town Council has a tremendous opportunity to approve a multi-faceted 1,000+ Acre Legacy Project for Flower Mound that will enable our town to maximize a truly unique opportunity in this historical growth period of the Metroplex. Flower Mound Ranch/Furst Ranch – which is Master Plan & SmartGrowth...
It’s time for fall gardening
Did you know our climate in Denton County is suitable for a fall vegetable garden?. Many gardeners will plant vegetables in the spring and early summer and not realize they can also grow vegetables in the fall. For help locating, prepping, and establishing a garden site, which can be used for both fall and spring planting, check out the planning guide on AgriLife Extension’s Easy Gardening series.
Highland Village City Update — October 2022
Sometimes, when planning events, you never know how successful it will be or even if anyone will attend. Last month I held the first Coffee with the Mayor at Sip Stir Coffee House and I was so surprised by how many of you came to talk with me. Thank you! I will continue to have these events on the first Monday of each month and hope you continue to attend.
Foodie Friday: Graffiti Pasta
At its core, the art of graffiti celebrates the mashing together of different styles, ideas, cultures, and techniques. Which is exactly what restaurant owner, Anthony Morel, hopes to convey with Graffiti Pasta located in Denton Square. Graffiti Pasta combines his traditional Italian family recipes with some of his other loves – color, style, and the craft bar industry – to bring a unique take on Italian food.
Marty B’s Event Center approved
Last week, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center. Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and Coffee Company in Bartonville, said he’s excited “to add value to the community” with the new event center, which will host weddings, galas, banquets, conferences and any other special events.
Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school
Argyle ISD held a special event Wednesday night to celebrate the district’s newest school campus. Argyle South Elementary School opened last month in Canyon Falls as the district’s third elementary school to accommodate surging growth numbers. It was part of the voter-approved 2017 bond package and serves more than 800 students from pre-K to 5th grade.
On a mission to serve
When you see them, you know. Their well-kept appearance, unmistakable black and white name badge and happy countenance give their identity away. They are missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there are approximately 54,000 full-time missionaries serving in 399 missions worldwide, the Flower Mound missionaries,...
The Arts: The fall season
Fall signals the return to a routine that provides structure and brings sense to our days. A time when school starts up, weather cools down and pumpkin patches are fascinating and fun paths to colorful Halloween. While autumn can signal the slowing down of the year, here in the Flower...
Pizza shops open in Flower Mound
Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound. MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
Japanese ramen restaurant coming to Flower Mound
A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound. Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.
Mitchell: Celebrate families to make memories
September is the month of celebrating families with Grandparents Day, Stepfamily Day, Working Parents Day, Daughters Day and Sons Day, to name a few. Our families are the very backbone of our lives – individuals who know you best, good and bad, and love you the most. We often...
Communities in Schools of North Texas names lone finalist for CEO
Communities In Schools of North Texas — an organization dedicated to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life since 1993 — announced Friday the selection of Tasha Moore, LMSW as the lone finalist for its Chief Executive Officer.
Pastor’s Place: What is this time for?
It’s a question we ask a lot. Clocks. Schedules. Calendars. They all demand an answer to that question. But what if it’s the wrong question? You see in God’s Kingdom the more important question is “what is this time for?”. In the Scripture there are two...
Flower Mound P&Z approves Furst Ranch
The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted Monday night to recommend approval of the proposed Furst Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Four hours after the meeting began, all P&Z commissioners voted to recommend approval except for Greg Wilson and Janvier Werner. Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, a large proposed mixed-use development on all four corners of the Hwy 377/FM 1171 intersection, will now go to Flower Mound Town Council on Oct. 3 for full approval.
Bartonville surveying residents on Comp Plan
The town of Bartonville is asking residents to complete a survey on the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comp Plan is a policy document that provides guidance for Bartonville’s future growth and development with guiding principles to match our desires to remain a great rural community. The plan is reviewed about every five years and community input is considered as part of that process, according to a town news release.
Northlake Notes — September 2022
Summer has ended and the first crazy few weeks of school are behind us. Argyle South Elementary in Canyon Falls opened this year, serving a small part of Northlake along with residents in Argyle and Flower Mound. Northwest ISD’ Lance Thompson Elementary is full and so they are building Johnie...
Flower Mound nonprofit celebrates legacy of hometown hero
Jennifer Carrillo’s son may be gone, but she can still see a little bit of Duke in everyone. She sees her late son in his twin brother Dylan and younger brother Jake, who, just like their brother, dreamed of being naval aviators and are now proudly serving their country in the Navy. She sees Duke’s integrity and leadership shining bright in students at his alma mater, Flower Mound High School — many of them preaching the mantra to Live Like Duke.
