Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Matt Barnes dropped another ominous hint about Ime Udoka
NBA veteran Matt Barnes keeps dropping ominous hints about disgraced Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka; yet, he still hasn’t offered specifics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Nia Long speaks out following fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension: I will 'focus on my children'
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence after her fiancé Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, was embroiled in a scandal and suspended.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Yardbarker
Dwayne Wade Reacts After Jamal Crawford Is Announced As His Replacement On ‘Inside The NBA’
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade took a step in the media world after his retirement in 2019. Now, three years later, he’s taking a step back. According to reporters, the former Miami Heat superstar has stepped down from his position on TNT Thursdays and will be replaced by Jamal Crawford.
Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team
Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
Yardbarker
Report: Investigation found Ime Udoka used 'crude language' with female Celtics staffer
A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season and named Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares His All-Time Lakers Starting 5: "I’m Going Magic At 1, Jerry West At The 2, Kobe At The 3, Myself At The 4 And Shaq At The 5.”
The Los Angeles Lakers is probably the most storied franchise in all of basketball. The players that have played for the Lakers are some of the all-time greats of the sport period. Out of the 5 all-time top scorers in NBA history, 3 have been associated with the Lakers. Considering...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
