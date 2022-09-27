Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
FKA twigs shares stop motion-style “Pamplemousse” video
FKA twigs has dropped a new music video for her Caprisongs track "Pamplemousse." The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, has a moving picture flick book style aesthetic with multiple heavily filtered images of twigs sequenced one after another to create imagery that matches with the jerky beat of the song. Check it out above.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
The FADER
M.I.A. shares new track “BEEP”
M.I.A. has been teasing her sixth studio album, MATA, for months now, most recently hinting at collaborations with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. Before the album drops, however, comes new song “Beep,” a super-catchy two minute pop song that shows M.I.A.’s handle on big hooks shows no sign of waning. Check it out below.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool 3" Announcement Referenced Taylor Swift In Such An "I Can't Believe I Missed This" Kind Of Way
Some might say you remember it ALL TOO WELL.
The FADER
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube lead tributes to Coolio following his death
Tributes have been paid to rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. Coolio is perhaps best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" that helped usher in an era of gangster rap with mainstream appeal. His peers in the scene, including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, were among the first to share messages on social media following the news of his death.
The FADER
Ravyn Lenae performs new version of “Inside Out” on COLORS
Ravyn Lenae has shared a COLORS SHOW performance of “Inside Out,” the third track from her debut studio LP, HYPNOS. The lusher live rendition of the already flowery cut features accompaniment from harpist Nailah Hunter. In the new video, Lenae delivers the passionate self-love song in a scarlet...
The FADER
The 15 projects you should stream right now
Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs reached a new high in his career with 2020's Alfredo, a collaborative album with The Alchemist that was nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Album (it was also one of our favorite albums that year). His follow-up full-length project is a solo album with beats from producers that include The Alchemist and Madlib (his collaborator on the albums Piñata and Bandana) and feature verses from Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Offset, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
LCD Soundsystem return to the dancefloor with “New Body Rhumba”
LCD Soundsystem have dropped “New Body Rhumba” their first new material in half a decade. Check it out below. "New Body Rhumba" appears in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from director Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem and Baumbach have worked together in the past, with James Murphy providing the score to 2010's Greenberg.
The FADER
Honey Dijon announces new album Black Girl Magic
Honey Dijon has announced details of a new album. Black Girl Magic is the DJ and producer's second album and will be released on November 18 via Classic Records. "Show Me Some Love," featuring vocals from Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, can be heard below. Black Girl Magic also features...
The FADER
Björk shares Fossora‘s title track
We’re three days away from the highly anticipated arrival of Fossora, Björk’s 10th solo studio LP — or, if you include the self-titled project she put out at age 12 and 1990’s Gling-Gló (a jazz record she cut with tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar three years before releasing her official Debut), her 12th. Since the forthcoming August announcement, she’s unloaded one of its songs every week of September, each of them popping up in staggered sync with a new episode of her career-spanning podcast, Björk: Sonic Symbolism. And today, in the 11th hour of the album’s release cycle, she’s offered up its fourth and final pre-drop single, which also happens to be its title track.
The FADER
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scooter Braun Admitted He Should've Done Things Differently Regarding Buying Taylor Swift's Master Recordings
"I can’t put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me."
The FADER
Quavo and Takeoff keep things moving with “Nothing Changed”
Next month Quavo and Takeoff will share Only Built For Infinity Links, a collaborative album that pointedly doesn't include fellow Migos member Offset. It's unclear quite what is going on with the Atlanta trio but Quavo and Takeoff have been busy dropping new music together and today brings another taste of their project in the shape of "Nothing Changed." Make what you will of that title and take a listen below.
The FADER
Slipknot’s search for something beautiful is always heavy
The advent of any new Slipknot album brings with it a sense of horror and foreboding. This is a band, after all, who used to huff a jar containing a dead crow to get psyched up for live shows. The End, So Far, however, caused a new kind of consternation among Slipknot’s “Maggot” fanbase. Was the album title a hint at this being the band’s final statement?
Comments / 0