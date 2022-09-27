Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington earns gold for green programs
Bloomington has received a gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier to adopt and increase education about solar energy. SolSmart is an initiative led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. SolSmart provides technical assistance to help local...
Inside Indiana Business
New High Alpha startup Stitch offers software consulting
Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha has launched its latest startup—software consulting firm Stitch. Stitch, which had its public launch this week, was founded in July by Michael Burton, Ryan McCambridge and Bobby Tichy. All three previously served in key roles at another local software consulting firm, Indianapolis-based Lev. Lev was acquired by New Jersey-based Cognizant in 2020.
Inside Indiana Business
Ball State approves land transfer for new homes
The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved the transfer of more than 12 acres of land to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission. The university says the property will help the city as it looks to develop up to 40 new homes. The land is located northwest of the...
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
Butcher shops say people are buying more meat in bulk to combat higher costs
New study shows 33% more Americans are buying in bulk due to inflation. Butcher shops are adapting to the change in consumer habits.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Inside Indiana Business
Reid Health planning new Connersville campus
Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
Indianapolis man suing over plan to forgive student loans
Pacific Legal Foundation, a Libertarian public interest law firm, is representing Frank Garrison in a lawsuit against the U.S.
Inside Indiana Business
Greensburg event center acquired
Greensburg-based Rowles Event Services, in partnership with Russ Hubler Automotive Group, has acquired Highpoint Events Centre in the Decatur County city. The indoor facilities are used for weddings and other events, but the broader 15-acre campus includes an apple orchard, pumpkin patch and other gardens. Eric and Alyssa Rowles will...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Inside Indiana Business
Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
thefranklinnews.com
In the Middle of Progess
Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.
