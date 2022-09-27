ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference

Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bloomington earns gold for green programs

Bloomington has received a gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier to adopt and increase education about solar energy. SolSmart is an initiative led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. SolSmart provides technical assistance to help local...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New High Alpha startup Stitch offers software consulting

Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha has launched its latest startup—software consulting firm Stitch. Stitch, which had its public launch this week, was founded in July by Michael Burton, Ryan McCambridge and Bobby Tichy. All three previously served in key roles at another local software consulting firm, Indianapolis-based Lev. Lev was acquired by New Jersey-based Cognizant in 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ball State approves land transfer for new homes

The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved the transfer of more than 12 acres of land to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission. The university says the property will help the city as it looks to develop up to 40 new homes. The land is located northwest of the...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Reid Health planning new Connersville campus

Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Greensburg event center acquired

Greensburg-based Rowles Event Services, in partnership with Russ Hubler Automotive Group, has acquired Highpoint Events Centre in the Decatur County city. The indoor facilities are used for weddings and other events, but the broader 15-acre campus includes an apple orchard, pumpkin patch and other gardens. Eric and Alyssa Rowles will...
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts

The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
INDIANA STATE
thefranklinnews.com

In the Middle of Progess

Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
GREENWOOD, IN

