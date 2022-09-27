ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena sets Guinness World Record for granting 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

16-time WWE world champ John Cena set the Guinness World Record for granting more wishes - 650 - than anyone else through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 45-year-old Daytime Emmy-nominated producer is 'the most requested celebrity' for critically-ill children between the ages of 2½ and 18 using the non-profit to fulfill their dreams.

On Monday, John - who boasts 85.9M social media followers - tweeted: 'Strive to achieve greatness while never downplaying the importance of goodness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rgYu_0iC9ffTX00
Cena has been working with the 42-year-old Phoenix-based charitable organization as far back as 2002.

'If you ever need me for this ever, I don't care what I'm doing, I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing,' the Massachusetts-born muscleman told Reuters when he reached 500 wishes.

'I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part.'

According to the Make-a-Wish website, 99% of doctors say wishes help relieve a family from traumatic stress and 87% of alumni say their wish was a turning point in their treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOlKl_0iC9ffTX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZw5c_0iC9ffTX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYZ2J_0iC9ffTX00
On September 21, John was cast as 'legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206' in the second season of Kevin Hart's Roku action-hero spoof, Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

'Any opportunity to work alongside @KevinHart4real is an opportunity to laugh (a lot) and learn (a ton),' Cena tweeted.

'A masterclass in life and an overall wonderful human to be around. Grateful to be a part of Die Hart S2!'

It's unclear when audiences will get to see the Peacemaker star as ex-special forces soldier Chris Van Horne opposite Jackie Chan in Scott Waugh's long-delayed Chinese-funded action thriller, Snafu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tAwl_0iC9ffTX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lejyo_0iC9ffTX00
John - who wrapped his role in late 2018 - publicly apologized to China last year in Mandarin for referring to Taiwan as a 'country.'

On the personal front, Cena and second wife Shay Shariatzadeh will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on October 12.

The Bubble actor originally met the 33-year-old Sonatype product manager while he was filming Andy Fickman's 2019 dismally-reviewed comedy Playing with Fire in her native Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iNFP_0iC9ffTX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtJm6_0iC9ffTX00
