Niagara County, NY

Niagara County announces four upcoming civil service exams

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Niagara County Personnel Officer Malcolm Needler announced Tuesday the impending application deadlines for four civil service exams.

The exams are for caseworker, clerical II, correction officer, and social worker positions. Those interested in the exams are encouraged to apply now.

The deadline to apply for the exams is Friday, Oct. 28 and the tests will be administered on Saturday, Dec. 10.

You can find more information on the positions and application process, here.

