Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 3.9 1.4 1.2 2 NONE 03/06 AM 2.5 0.0 0.3 3 NONE 03/07 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 3 NONE 04/08 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 2 NONE 04/08 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 2-3 MINOR 03/05 AM 3.4 1.4 2.0 5-6 MINOR 03/05 PM 4.4 2.4 2.5 6 MODERATE 04/05 AM 4.0 2.0 2.6 5-6 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.3 2.3 2.5 4-5 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 4.4 1.6 1.3 3 NONE 03/02 AM 4.8 2.0 2.7 3-7 MINOR 03/03 PM 6.4 3.6 3.4 7-9 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.3 2.5 3.2 8 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.9 3.1 2.9 7 MODERATE 05/04 AM 5.2 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 6.3 1.8 1.5 1 NONE 03/03 AM 6.8 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 8.5 4.0 3.9 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.3 2.8 3.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.3 2.8 2.5 1 MINOR 05/05 AM 6.7 2.2 2.8 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 4.3 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 03/03 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3-4 MINOR 03/03 PM 6.5 3.5 3.4 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.7 2.7 3.2 4-5 MAJOR 04/05 PM 5.8 2.8 2.7 4 MAJOR 05/05 AM 5.1 2.1 2.5 3 MODERATE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 6.8 2.2 1.1 1 NONE 03/03 AM 7.2 2.6 3.3 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 9.2 4.6 3.6 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.5 2.9 3.6 1 MODERATE 04/05 PM 8.2 3.6 2.6 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 7.0 2.4 2.9 1 MINOR
Flood Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-02 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Jordan Creek area in Juneau. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, there will be some inundation of structures and roads near Jordan Creek with more than 1 foot of water. Some residential homes and commercial offices along the creek will see flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM AKDT, River gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing, especially near Jordan Creek. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the Juneau area over the last 24 hours. - For Jordan Creek near Juneau: At 2:00pm the stage was 10.76 feet. Flood Stage is 9.7 feet. Forecast: Jordan Creek crested at 10.98 feet at 1130 am Saturday. Water levels will recede quickly through the late afternoon and evening.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is expected to reach Major Flood Stage by late Monday or early Tuesday. While not forecast yet, interests should be prepared for the potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet) at some point next week!. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. There remains a potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage at some point next week! * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.52 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.52 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.1 feet by Tuesday evening and the potential remains that it could go higher to Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet). - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.5 Sun 8 am 7.8 8.0 8.1 8.1 7.9
Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Larimer County through 345 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee Park, or 30 miles south of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Virginia Dale, Cherokee Park and Red Feather Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties through 330 PM MDT At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Valley, or 7 miles south of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties, including the following locations... Arches National Park, Paradox, Bedrock, Gateway, Summit Point and La Sal Junction. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 80 and 133. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 37. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Colorado 90 between mile markers 1 and 20. Colorado 141 between mile markers 14 and 25, and between mile markers 80 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Inland Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Monday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 3.3 1.9 1.6 1 MINOR 03/05 AM 3.3 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 03/06 PM 3.9 2.5 2.2 1 MODERATE 04/06 AM 3.7 2.3 2.3 1 MODERATE 04/06 PM 3.6 2.2 2.0 1 MODERATE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.1 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 03/04 AM 4.8 2.1 2.8 1 MINOR 03/04 PM 5.6 2.9 3.1 1 MODERATE 04/05 AM 5.0 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 4.9 2.2 2.4 1 MINOR YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.3 1.7 1.3 1-2 NONE 03/03 AM 5.1 2.5 2.8 3 MODERATE 03/03 PM 5.9 3.3 3.2 2 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.4 2.8 3.1 1 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.4 2.8 2.5 1 MODERATE
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM Monday to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycles Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 5.1 1.4 1.0 3 NONE 03/02 AM 5.0 1.3 2.0 3-4 NONE 03/02 PM 7.5 3.8 3.5 7-9 MAJOR 04/02 AM 7.0 3.3 4.1 10 MAJOR 04/03 PM 6.9 3.2 2.9 8-9 MAJOR 05/04 AM 6.2 2.5 3.0 7 MODERATE
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Saltwater flooding. Water levels have risen this morning, reaching and exceeding advisory criteria. Little relief expected this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1130 AM EDT this morning for Mercer, Southwestern Somerset, Southeastern Hunterdon, Southeastern Bucks, and Southeastern Montgomery Counties. While light to periods of moderate rain will continue into this afternoon, the heaviest rain has ended across the advisory area and flooding is not longer expected. Therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. All swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 11 AM Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, especially around the times of high tide. Large 6 to 8 foot breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 5.2 1.5 1.1 3 None 03/02 AM 5.3 1.6 2.3 3-4 None 03/01 PM 7.4 3.7 3.7 7-9 Major 04/02 AM 6.7 3.0 3.8 9 Major 04/03 PM 7.1 3.4 3.1 8 Major Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 AM 2.4 1.8 1.7 1 None 02/02 PM 2.6 2.0 1.7 1 None 03/02 AM 2.5 1.9 1.8 1-2 None 03/04 PM 2.9 2.3 2.0 2 None 04/03 AM 3.0 2.4 2.3 2 Minor 04/04 PM 3.4 2.8 2.5 2 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/12 PM 2.1 0.9 1.2 1 None 03/05 AM 2.1 0.9 1.5 2-3 None 03/03 PM 3.3 2.1 2.3 2-3 Minor 04/04 AM 3.1 1.9 2.3 2-3 Minor 04/05 PM 3.5 2.3 2.5 2 Moderate
Frost Advisory issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside or covered. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
High Wind Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Southeastern Burlington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Suffolk, Surry, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Suffolk; Surry; York COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, York Counties, Newport News and Suffolk. * WHEN...From 2 AM Monday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycles Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 3.8 1.6 1.4 1 NONE 03/07 AM 4.6 2.4 2.8 1 MODERATE 03/07 PM 5.8 3.6 3.4 1 MAJOR 04/07 AM 5.4 3.2 3.5 1 MAJOR 04/07 PM 5.1 2.9 2.8 1 MAJOR SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.3 1.5 1.3 1-2 NONE 03/04 AM 5.5 2.7 3.2 3 MODERATE 03/04 PM 6.9 4.1 4.0 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 6.2 3.4 3.9 3 MODERATE 04/05 PM 6.0 3.2 3.0 2-3 MODERATE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.3 1.7 1.3 1-2 NONE 03/03 AM 5.1 2.5 2.8 3 MODERATE 03/03 PM 5.9 3.3 3.2 2 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.4 2.8 3.1 1 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.4 2.8 2.5 1 MODERATE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.3 1.5 1.3 1-2 NONE 03/03 AM 5.5 2.7 3.1 3 MODERATE 03/04 PM 6.9 4.1 3.9 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 6.3 3.5 3.9 3 MAJOR 04/05 PM 6.0 3.2 3.0 2-3 MAJOR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor to localized moderate flooding may be possible with the Monday afternoon and early evening high tide cycle. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.3 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/06 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.7/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE 02/06 PM 5.9/ 6.4 2.6/ 3.1 2.6/ 3.1 2 MINOR 03/06 AM 5.2/ 5.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.7/ 3.2 2 NONE 03/07 PM 5.5/ 6.0 2.2/ 2.7 2.2/ 2.7 2 MINOR ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 3.2/ 3.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 02/04 PM 4.7/ 5.2 1.9/ 2.3 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR 03/04 AM 4.2/ 4.7 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE 03/05 PM 4.6/ 5.1 1.8/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 02/04 PM 9.2/ 9.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.2/ 2.7 3 MINOR 03/05 AM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 2.3/ 2.8 3 NONE 03/06 PM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR 03/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 03/04 PM 3.7/ 4.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.3/ 2.8 1 MODERATE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 02/04 PM 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE 03/04 AM 2.6/ 3.1 1.3/ 1.8 1.8/ 2.2 1 NONE 03/05 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.8/ 2.2 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 02/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE 03/05 AM 3.0/ 3.5 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 03/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.8/ 2.2 1.8/ 2.2 1-2 MINOR MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 3.7/ 4.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE 03/03 AM 3.7/ 4.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.8/ 2.2 1 NONE 03/04 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 1 NONE SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.7/ 5.2 1.6/ 2.0 1.4/ 1.9 2 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.6/ 5.1 1.4/ 1.9 2.0/ 2.5 2 NONE 03/02 PM 5.0/ 5.5 1.8/ 2.2 1.8/ 2.2 2 MINOR FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.6/ 2.0 1.3/ 1.8 3-4 NONE 03/03 AM 3.6/ 4.1 1.1/ 1.6 1.7/ 2.2 4 NONE 03/03 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.4/ 1.9 3 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor flooding may also be possible with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.1/ 2.6 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 7.2/ 7.7 1.7/ 2.2 2.6/ 3.1 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.2/ 7.7 2.2/ 2.7 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 6.8/ 7.3 1.8/ 2.2 2.7/ 3.2 1 NONE 03/03 PM 7.4/ 7.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 7.6/ 8.1 2.2/ 2.7 2.1/ 2.6 2 MINOR 03/02 AM 7.2/ 7.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.7/ 3.2 2 MINOR 03/03 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 2 MINOR ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 1.8/ 2.2 3 MINOR 03/02 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 2.3/ 2.8 4 NONE 03/02 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.1/ 2.6 2.2/ 2.7 4 MINOR JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.6/ 2.0 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 03/02 AM 7.0/ 7.5 1.1/ 1.6 2.2/ 2.7 0 NONE 03/03 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.0/ 2.5 1.8/ 2.2 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 1.5/ 2.0 4-5 MINOR 03/02 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 2.2/ 2.7 5 MINOR 03/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 5 MINOR
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 07:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR
