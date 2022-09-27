ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Flight cancellations begin as Ian approaches SWFL

By WFTX Digital Team
 5 days ago
Hurricane Ian, on track to make landfall in Venice by Thursday , is prompting the cancellation of flights to and from Southwest Florida International Airport.

Tuesday morning, airport officials tweeted that Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

More travel disruptions are likely in the hours leading up to Ian's arrival on the Florida coast, with storm surges and flooding likely in many areas.

As of midmorning Tuesday, more than 2.5 million Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate.

WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Thrillist

These Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of Hurricane Ian

As category 4 Hurricane Ian heads for landfall, airlines across the industry are providing flight waivers through next week at over a dozen airports across the state of Florida, Travel + Leisure reports. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport announced closures on Tuesday, while Orlando International Airport said...
TAMPA, FL
