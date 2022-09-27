Flight cancellations begin as Ian approaches SWFL

Hurricane Ian, on track to make landfall in Venice by Thursday , is prompting the cancellation of flights to and from Southwest Florida International Airport.

Tuesday morning, airport officials tweeted that Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

More travel disruptions are likely in the hours leading up to Ian's arrival on the Florida coast, with storm surges and flooding likely in many areas.

As of midmorning Tuesday, more than 2.5 million Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate.