Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is expected to reach Major Flood Stage by late Monday or early Tuesday. While not forecast yet, interests should be prepared for the potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet) at some point next week!. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. There remains a potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage at some point next week! * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.52 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.52 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.1 feet by Tuesday evening and the potential remains that it could go higher to Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet). - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.5 Sun 8 am 7.8 8.0 8.1 8.1 7.9
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and crested on Saturday at around 64.2 feet. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 64.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Sunday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.0 Sun 8 am 63.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.8 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 09/13/1960. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Peace River Bartow 8.0 10.8 Sun 9 am 10.8 10.7 10.5 10.3 10.2
