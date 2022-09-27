Effective: 2022-10-02 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and crested on Saturday at around 64.2 feet. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 64.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Sunday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.0 Sun 8 am 63.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO