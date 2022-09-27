Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and crested on Saturday at around 64.2 feet. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 64.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Sunday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.0 Sun 8 am 63.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.8 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 09/13/1960. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Peace River Bartow 8.0 10.8 Sun 9 am 10.8 10.7 10.5 10.3 10.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 15:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding of several houses begins near 32nd and 33rd streets in Ruskin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 07/15/1991. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 14.3 Sun 9 am 11.2 8.5 7.2 6.3 5.7
Comments / 0