Effective: 2022-09-30 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river at Lake Harney is forecast to continue to rise above Record Flood, cresting this weekend at 11.6 ft and remain above Record Flood through the weekend. Levels are then forecast to slowly decline through early next week, but remain above the previous Record Flood Stage. Interests along the river should expect historical flood impacts over the next several days. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 11.5 Fri 8 pm 12.1 12.2 12.1 11.8 11.5

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO