Florida State

Search and rescue underway after Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA, USA — In a press conference on Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 (USAR) and the U.S. Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. DeSantis said since 2 a.m. crews have been performing searches and rescues. The Governor's Office said there...
Ohio to increase minimum wage in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — In accordance with Ohio Constitutional Amendment II-34 passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, the state of Ohio will increase its minimum wage in 2023 by the rate of inflation. Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour; states may raise their wages...
