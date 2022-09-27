Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Search and rescue underway after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — In a press conference on Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 (USAR) and the U.S. Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. DeSantis said since 2 a.m. crews have been performing searches and rescues. The Governor's Office said there...
How is climate change worsening storms like Hurricane Ian? | Climate Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hurricane Ian barreled down on the Gulf Coast this week, making landfall in western Florida Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 4 storm with 150 mph wind speeds. Significant structural damage, 12 to 18-foot storm surge and flooding rain devastated the Sunshine State, and Ian's impacts...
Diversity in cannabis: How do the demographics of Ohio cannabis owners and founders check out?
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the IX Center will be the place for resources and education about Ohio’s medical marijuana and hemp industry. In the midst of that, the Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit is also hoping to shed light on how to diversify the multi-billion dollar business.
Ohio to increase minimum wage in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — In accordance with Ohio Constitutional Amendment II-34 passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, the state of Ohio will increase its minimum wage in 2023 by the rate of inflation. Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour; states may raise their wages...
