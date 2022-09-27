Read full article on original website
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
Grisly New Details Emerge In Texas Woman's Trial For Murder Of Pregnant Friend
The attorneys prosecuting a woman charged with the brutal murder of her pregnant friend have had to remind jurors that she is "mentally competent" to stand trial, even as details of her elaborate alleged lies and plots emerged. Taylor Parker, 29, is charged with the capital murder of Reagan Hancock,...
Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules
The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman
A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison
A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
