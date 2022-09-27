ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe

On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
BRIGHTON, NY
The Independent

Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules

The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Glasgow#Police#Lanarkshire#Violent Crime#The High Court
The Independent

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze

A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address

Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison

A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy