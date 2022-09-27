Read full article on original website
J Smith
5d ago
yes very sad; Queen Elizabeth was a great lady in so many ways:. that is why millions of people adored her. God bless her soul🙏
13
dntlss
4d ago
I bet people that lived back then can't believe how screwed up things have gotten,I'm no spring chicken but not 88 either, those were the good ole days when everyone knew what their duty was and you could buy a tool and it was good quality not made in China that breaks first timr you use it, lol
7
baby d
4d ago
hope they were able to keep in touch throughout the years. what a beautiful lady. she was very lucky to be in the wedding party and we should all be curious about the rest of them. 💕🙏💐
4
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
Prince William Reportedly Told The Queen He Had Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton—Yikes!
Perhaps fans were onto something when they speculated that there may be trouble in paradise for the new Prince and Princess of Wales, as new reports have come out revealing that Prince William allegedly told his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, that he had doubts about Kate Middleton before they got married over ten years ago. *Omg!*
King Charles III Sparks Health Concerns After Photos Show Monarch's Red & Swollen 'Sausage Fingers'
The newly appointed King Charles III’s health is already under scrutiny after photos of the new monarch’s red and swollen hands started resurfacing online, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s sudden passing on Thursday at 96-years-old, the 73-year-old new King’s health became a subject of major concern...
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Prince William just inherited a $1.2 billion estate thanks to a medieval rule
Prince William will inherit the $1.2 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s royal family has undergone a big shakeup in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with its most senior members taking on new titles as the line of succession shifted.
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Faces A Deadly Diagnosis Because Of Her Bruised Hand? Monarch Allegedly Sparks Speculation That She Could Be Battling Leukemia
Queen Elizabeth made a brief public appearance this week when she welcomed Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to the palace. A photo of the monarch and Truss’s meeting was shared online, and eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but notice the bruising on the queen’s right hand.
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language
Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, may be rolling in her grave now that King Charles has taken the throne. Months prior to her death, the Queen devised a specific plan for how the royal family should move forward after she had passed.
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
