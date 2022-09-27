Read full article on original website
3D metal complexes could be the answer to overcoming fungal drug-resistance
Metal compounds could be the answer to the growing problem of drug-resistant fungal infections, according to new research published in the American Chemical Society on Sept .23. The compounds could help develop much-needed antifungal drugs-particularly for immunocompromised patients susceptible to fungal infections. The study led by University of Queensland researchers...
Viruses may monitor their hosts' environment to spread more effectively
A team of international researchers has revealed that viruses take cues from their surroundings to perform different actions. This implies that they have the ability to sense their and their host's environment and decide whether or not it is suitable to spread infection, attack the host cells, multiply in number, or suspend activity at any given time.
Novel gene therapy could help children with rare genetic condition walk and talk
A novel gene therapy that targets the brain has been tested in clinical trials to treat Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare hereditary disorder in children. Called Upstaza, the therapy not only improved the symptoms of all participants in the small-scale trial but also gave some children the...
Cockroach zapper: Researchers turn to AI to solve pest problem
A researcher in the U.K. seems to have reached his wit's end with cockroaches and developed a turret-based laser system to tackle them. Or as The Vice sees it, used his machine learning and engineering skills to bring the dream of zapping bugs into reality. Anyone who has witnessed a...
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
Researchers came up with a new method to make the brain organoid "Brainier"
Put human stem cells in a lab dish with the proper nutrients, and they'll form a mini-brain, also known as an organoid, a semi-organized clump of cells. Now researchers from UCLA have come up with a new method to create tiny brain organoids from stem cells. The well-structured and high-quality organoids are only one to five millimeters in diameter. The study will help scientists to better understand neurological disorders in humans.
Scientists solve the 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria move
When it comes to bacteria, you may think we have it all figured out but some mysteries remain for decades like how these beings move. Now, an international team led by UVA’s Edward H. Egelman, PhD, a leader in the field of high-tech cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), has figured that out, according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.
FDA approves Amylyx's much-debated drug for ALS
The Food and Drug Administration approved Amylyx's highly debated drug for ALS disease on Thursday, September 29, 2022, based on results from a small-scale mid-stage trial, in which patients with the disease seemed to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. This development is kind of thanks to the...
An ancient rodent Morganucodon is the ancestor of all mammals including humans, study finds
The genome organization of the oldest mammal common ancestor has been recreated by an international research team. A new study shows the reconstruction of the ancestral genome may aid in both the study of mammalian evolution and the preservation of contemporary species. This fossilized animal, Morganucodon, which lived approximately 200...
Tiny robotic pill RoboCap delivers drugs to guts and could end injections like insulin
Devices produced for human health continue to make our lives easier. For this purpose, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers aim to finish insulin injections by producing a robotic capsule. Normally, large protein drugs cannot be given orally because they cannot cross our mucus barrier. This means that insulin and...
Scientists want to use a mineral to detect nuclear exposure in space
According to a recent study published in the Materials Horizon journal in September, researchers have just discovered a unique and novel intelligence property of hackmanite called gamma exposure memory. The finding could allow hackmanite as a radiation detector- including applications in space. Plans for a UV radiation detector to be...
It's official: Dogs can sniff out stress on humans' breath and sweat
Dogs do a lot for us. They sniff out diseases, lead those who are blind or visually impaired, and search for humans in disaster areas. And it would come as no surprise if we told you that they could detect stress through humans' sweat and breath, as well. A recent...
A breakthrough drug slows Alzheimer’s progression in major clinical trial
Lecanemab, a drug developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co. Ltd has shown promising results in a clinical trial by slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients who received it, Bloomberg reported. This is the first drug to blunt the progression of the symptom in the final-phase trial so far.
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
Researchers have produced vegetables from human hair
Scientists at NTU grew crops from discarded clumps of hair. Hair served as the growth medium instead of soil. The research is crucial to a more sustainable form of urban farming. In a lab at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, scientists have been growing crops — leafy vegetables, micro greens,...
An ancient shark may be the human jaw ancestor - here's why
This is the oldest jawed fish with known anatomy.
Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee per day could have a surprising effect on longevity
A new study conducted by Australian scientists suggests that consuming two to three cups of decaffeinated, ground, and instant coffee can lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and dying early. Scientists also believe that the benefits of the drink come from chemicals in coffee beans rather than caffeine. "In...
