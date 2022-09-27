ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

3D metal complexes could be the answer to overcoming fungal drug-resistance

Metal compounds could be the answer to the growing problem of drug-resistant fungal infections, according to new research published in the American Chemical Society on Sept .23. The compounds could help develop much-needed antifungal drugs-particularly for immunocompromised patients susceptible to fungal infections. The study led by University of Queensland researchers...
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Researchers came up with a new method to make the brain organoid "Brainier"

Put human stem cells in a lab dish with the proper nutrients, and they'll form a mini-brain, also known as an organoid, a semi-organized clump of cells. Now researchers from UCLA have come up with a new method to create tiny brain organoids from stem cells. The well-structured and high-quality organoids are only one to five millimeters in diameter. The study will help scientists to better understand neurological disorders in humans.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists solve the 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria move

When it comes to bacteria, you may think we have it all figured out but some mysteries remain for decades like how these beings move. Now, an international team led by UVA’s Edward H. Egelman, PhD, a leader in the field of high-tech cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), has figured that out, according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

FDA approves Amylyx's much-debated drug for ALS

The Food and Drug Administration approved Amylyx's highly debated drug for ALS disease on Thursday, September 29, 2022, based on results from a small-scale mid-stage trial, in which patients with the disease seemed to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. This development is kind of thanks to the...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion

Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

