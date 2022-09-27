Read full article on original website
Echo acquires TransImpact’s managed logistics solutions business
Third-party logistics provider Echo Global Logistics has agreed to acquire the managed logistics solutions business of transportation and IT consultancy TransImpact for an undisclosed sum, TransImpact said late Tuesday. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, TransImpact said. TransImpact said the sale will allow...
Amazon bumps pay for warehouse, delivery workers
It’s been a tumultuous couple months for Amazon’s logistics network as it contends with unionization efforts, an overbuild of warehouse space and an OSHA investigation into working conditions. The heat is on. But the e-commerce giant just took a step to smooth over its relationship with front-line workers.
Amazon VP explains how to move past limits of machine learning
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mention data science and you get one of two reactions: excitement or glazed-over eyes. Data science is a broad term that many don’t fully understand. But according to Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, data science is the key to unlocking value for businesses.
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay
Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
TruckSmarter raises $25M to grow owner-operator ‘ecosystem’
Digital trucking platform TruckSmarter announced it has closed a $25 million Series B funding round led by Thrive Capital with participation from Bain Capital, FJ Labs, Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and Fin Capital to continue building on its dedicated platform for owner-operator functions. Since 2021, the company has raised $44...
91% of B2B buyers want to order online
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The shift to online buying in the business space is no longer just a trend in the making. A report from Amazon Business released Wednesday morning at its Reshape Conference found that 91% of B2B buyers prefer online purchasing. Complicating matters, though, is the delivery of...
The metaverse and the future of e-commerce
At the end of 2021, Nike (NYSE: NKE) became one of the first brands to launch a metaverse store. In its first five months after going live, Nikeland was visited by over 7 million people worldwide. Visitors to Nikeland, which is built on Roblox, can create an avatar and try on and purchase virtual products and interact with other visitors.
Shippers need top-notch data visualization to navigate peak season surcharges
It’s that time of year again. Halloween candy has hit the shelves, Christmas decorations are popping up at big box stores, and carriers are beginning to prepare for holiday-fueled demand surges. UPS has announced plans to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees to meet peak season demand, and the U.S....
Your ‘chassis deal’ – and terms – may be costing you
Steamship lines often offer included chassis for trucking companies. Similarly, non-vessel operating common carriers sometimes offer private chassis pool deals for their carrier partners. While these offers sound attractive on the surface, is a typical “chassis deal” really a deal at all?. When a chassis is provided by...
